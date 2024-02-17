Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Special Research: Looking for the boss tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Special Research Looking for the Boss is available to ticket-holding trainers who are participating in the GO Tour 2024 Sinnoh: Los Angeles. The ticket for the Special Research can be claimed during the ticketed session at Rose Bowl Stadium. As one can guess from the questline name, the Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Special Research revolves around Team GO Rocket.

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Los Angeles takes place each day from 9 am local time to 5 pm local time on February 17 and February 18. The Global GO Tour 2024 takes place each day from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time on February 24 and February 25.

Players can already make a choice between Diamond and Pearl badges in GO Tour Sinnoh in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research. The Diamond badge provides a guaranteed encounter with Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time. The Pearl badge guarantees one with Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend during the Global GO Tour 2024 event.

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The available tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Special Research are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Looking for the Boss - Step 1 of 6

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, 15x Dialga Candy

Looking for the Boss - Step 2 of 6

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms in the Seaside Metropolis habitat - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms in the Entangled Ruins habitat - Hisuian Voltorb encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms in the Bubbling Mire habitat - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms in the Mountain Hot Spring habitat - Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Rewards: 1x Glacial Lure, 1x Mossy Lure, Bidoof encounter

Looking for the Boss - Step 3 of 6

No information is available yet.

Looking for the Boss - Step 4 of 6

No information is available yet.

Looking for the Boss - Step 5 of 6

No information is available yet.

Looking for the Boss - Step 6 of 6

No information is available yet.

Expand Tweet

We will update the information as soon as more is revealed. Earlier today (February 17), Niantic confirmed that the GO Tour 2024 Sinnoh Special Research was briefly available to every trainer. This has reportedly been fixed, with the research being removed. It will be available once again for ticket-holding trainers in Los Angeles.