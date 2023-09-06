10 Paldean Pokemon you should save your Master Ball for in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has been on an exciting journey of evolution and expansion over the years, introducing new generations of creatures for you to catch and train. With the recent inclusion of Paldean species, the game has opened up a whole new realm of possibilities, paving the way for the introduction of more Gen 9 Pokemon in the future.

Some of these newcomers are bound to be incredibly rare and powerful, while others will be invaluable for completing your Pokedex. Given that you currently have access to just one Master Ball through the Timed Investigation, it's crucial to think carefully about when to use this prized item.

Regardless of your path in Pokemon GO, here's a compilation of a list of 10 Paldean Pokemon that you might consider using your Master Ball on. These creatures will either be rare to encounter or have a low chance of catching.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Paldean encounters worthy of your Master Ball in Pokemon GO

1) Armarouge and Ceruledge

Armarouge and Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The introduction of Charcadet, a fan-favorite from the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, into the world of Pokemon GO adds a new layer of complexity to the game. This Fire-type creature is notorious for its low spawn rate, making it a rare find even in the main series games.

What's more, evolving Charcadet involves a tedious process of collecting and trading specific items, and this intricate journey is likely to mirror the main game's challenges.

In the mobile version, you can expect a similar level of difficulty in encountering and capturing Charcadet, and finding a shiny variant will be an even more extraordinary feat. The introduction of potentially new evolution items adds another dimension to the challenge. So, there could be an exciting and demanding adventure when it comes to Charcadet's evolution in Pokemon GO.

2) Baxcalibur

Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The tradition of introducing "Pseudo-Legendary" continues with the release of the Scarlet and Violet games. Among these formidable creatures, Baxcalibur is quickly emerging as one of the most impressive, primarily due to its exceptional offensive prowess in battle.

Baxcalibur and its evolutionary line, featuring the Ice/Dragon Type, are not typically found in the wild, and this rarity will most likely extend to the realm of Pokemon GO. Catching a Pseudo-Legendary in the mobile game is already a rare feat, but Baxcalibur's ultra-low 10% catch rate will likely maintain its challenge in Niantic's adaptation.

3) Dudunsparce (Three Segment Form)

Dudunsparce - Three Segment Form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This quirky addition in Generation 9 fulfilled players' long-standing wish for an evolution to Gen 2's Dunsparce. However, this evolution brought more whimsy than power, adding just an extra segment and some ornaments to Dunsparce's body.

What complicates the Dudunsparce evolution is the existence of two variants, with the three-segment form being exceptionally rare (1/100). The other way is to catch a Dunsparce, teach it Drill Horn, and evolve it, which also has a very thin chance. These numbers will definitely translate into Pokemon GO.

4) Maushold (Family of Four)

Maushold - Family of Four (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tandemaus brings a unique twist to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as it features two creatures holding hands. Its evolution, Maushold, builds upon this concept by adding one or two smaller mice to the duo. However, it's important to note that one of these Maushold forms is exceptionally rare compared to the other.

When Tandemaus undergoes evolution, there's just a 1/100 chance it will evolve into the highly sought-after Family of Four variant. Shiny hunters, in particular, face even slimmer odds when considering these numbers. It's safe to assume that the rarity of encountering a Family of Four will also carry over to Pokemon GO, making it a challenging yet rewarding endeavor for collectors.

5) Paldean Tauros (Blaze and Aqua Breed)

Paldean Tauros - Blaze and Aqua Breed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Paldea region, Tauros, originally a Gen 1 Wild Bull, undergoes a fascinating transformation into Paldean Tauros, which boasts three distinct forms: Combat Breed, Blaze Breed, and Aqua Breed.

While Combat Breed is relatively common and can be easily spotted in packs across the fields across the region, the version-exclusive Aqua and Blaze Breed forms present a bit more of a challenge to discover.

These rarity patterns are likely to carry over into the world of Pokemon GO, making the quest for the shiny variants of these Tauros forms an even more daunting task.

Additionally, it's expected that these variants will become location-exclusive in the mobile game. This means that each place will only offer the chance to encounter one of the variants, adding an extra layer of complexity to the hunt for dedicated trainers.

6) Gholdengo

Gholdengo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Earning yourself the pre-evolution Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO is no walk in the park. First, you'll need to link your mobile app to your Nintendo Switch. Then comes the item exchanges, followed by activating the Coin Bag, which acts much like an Incense, drawing the elusive Roaming Form of Gimmighoul to your location.

Complexity ramps up when it comes to evolution. Just like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon GO is a demanding task. You'll have to collect a whopping 999 Gimmighoul coins to make this evolution happen. It's a hefty challenge, and for those daring enough to chase a shiny Gholdengo, the journey becomes even more difficult.

7) Paradox Pokemon

Paradox Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series, encountering Paradox Pokemon is a privilege reserved for the endgame arc, transforming the quest to obtain their forms into a truly formidable and rewarding challenge. These forms allow you to delve into the intricacies of time travel, where past and future iterations of well-known creatures mysteriously find their way into the Paldea region.

Armed with impressive stats, these creatures prove to be a significant challenge to capture, a difficulty that is likely to be mirrored in Pokemon GO, preserving their rarity and making them a sought-after addition to any trainer's collection.

8) Four Treasures of Ruin

Four Treasures of Ruin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With each new installment in the franchise's mainline series, you are introduced to a fresh lineup of legendaries and mythicals. In the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, a unique quartet of mystical Pokemon known as The Treasures of Ruin awaits those brave enough to challenge them.

This group of Dark-types is known for their elusive nature, boasting a catch rate of just six in the main games, and it's safe to expect that this challenge will carry over to Pokemon GO.

9) Koraidon

Koraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Koraidon stands as the exclusive Legendary creature in Pokemon Scarlet, embodying the enigmatic Paradox Deity form from the past. This extraordinary Pocket Monster is a dual typing of Fighting/Dragon, wielding the remarkable ability to cleave the land with its bare fists.

With a catch rate of just three in the main game, it's highly likely that this rarity will transition seamlessly into Pokemon GO, possibly making it a formidable contender for 5-star raids. After all, being a legendary variant, Koraidon is expected to offer a challenging and thrilling encounter for trainers.

10) Miraidon

Miraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon takes center stage as the exclusive Legendary in Pokemon Violet, embodying the enigmatic Paradox Deity form from the future. This extraordinary Iron Serpent boasts a dual typing of Electric/Dragon, wielding the remarkable ability to turn the land to ash with its lightning strikes.

Just like Koraidon, it has a catch rate of merely three in the main game. It's highly probable that this rarity will translate directly into Pokemon GO. Since it is Legendary creature, it will also potentially be a formidable candidate for 5-star raids.