Pokemon GO Metagross: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good in PvP and PvE?

Pokemon GO Metagross can use six types of moves in PvP and PvE play, Meteor Mash being the best pick. This Iron Leg Pokemon needs its ideal attacks; otherwise, counters will deal more damage. It will perform well with the right Fast and Charged attacks in the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym skirmishes. If you set proper moves for Metagross, it can show its true battle power.

Knowing the counters for this Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon will help you prepare for PvP and PvE combats. Let's take a look at its moves first.

Best moveset for Metagross in Pokemon GO

Metagross's best moves (Image via TPC)

Metagross in Pokemon GO can access Ground, Steel, and Psychic-type attacks. However, its best PvP and PvE movesets exclude Ground-type moves.

Best PvP moveset for Metagross:

Fast Attack: Bullet Punch

Charged Attacks: Meteor Mash* and Psychic

Best PvE moveset for Metagross:

Fast Attack: Bullet Punch

Charged Attack: Meteor Mash*

Is Metagross good in PvP and PvE?

The PvP battle format, the GO Battle League, is divided into three parts: Great, Ultra, and Master. According to PvPoke, Metagross in Pokemon GO ranks at:

#701 in the Great League

#542 in the Ultra League

#44 in the Master League

Metagross performs way better in the Master League meta. You can team it up with Origin Forme Palkia and Landorus to make a solid battle unit.

In Raids and Gym defense, Metagross demonstrates monstrous power. Its best PvE moveset, Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash deals 18.08 damage per second (DPS) and boasts a 622.32 total damage output (TDO). These Pokemon GO moves are Steel-type attacks; they inflict more damage due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

All Metagross moves in Pokemon GO

Metagross move pools (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks Metagross can access are:

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Metagross can use these Charged Attacks:

Earthquake (Ground)

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Psychic (Psychic)

Meteor Mash (Steel)

Counters for Metagross in Pokemon GO

Master League PvP counters: Swampert, Reshiram, Zekrom, Exadrill, Giratina (Origin), Groudon, and Garchomp

You can get Metagross from 3-star raids from the Pokemon Horizons event. Also, it is a good Gym defender. That said, these PvE counters can defeat it.

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing*

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm*

Gholdengo: Hex and Shadow Ball

Entei: Fire Fang and Overheat

Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Moltres: Fire Spina and Overheat

Note: moves with (*) marks are Elite Attacks.

