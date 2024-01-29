5 Pokemon GO Battle League formats Niantic should bring back

There are over five Pokemon GO Battle League formats that Niantic should bring back into the game to overhaul combat and make it more competitive. Since its launch, the game has undergone several changes to its existing structure of trainer battles, including the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. They get regular updates that alter various rules and regulations, such as type restrictions and Pokemon eligibility.

In this list, we will look at the five GO Battle League arrangements that deserve a comeback. While some have returned in previous seasons, others are yet to be reintroduced.

Niantic should return Willpower Cup, Premier Cup, and three other Pokemon GO Battle League formats this year

1) Master League: Mega Edition

The Mega Edition (Image via Niantic)

The Master League: Mega Edition format was introduced in the 13th Pokemon GO season. As its name suggests, only monsters with Mega Evolutions can participate in battle. Since this format had no CP limitation, Pokemon capable of reaching the highest CP in the game would pose a significant threat.

Various powerhouses can evolve into Mega Pokemon and become incredibly difficult to beat. Developers Niantic should reintegrate this format. It has been a long time since its introduction, and players want to engage in this PvP format with their new Mega Pokemon, like Mega Diancie.

However, due to the fundamental rule of the Master League: Mega Edition, casual players might feel overwhelmed. Other than that, everything about this edition is fascinating.

2) Premier Cup

Premier Cup (Image via Niantic)

The most appealing aspect of Pokemon GO Premier Cup is that it doesn’t allow Mythicals, Legendaries, and Ultra Beasts to enter. As a result, the cup keeps the battle gripping and fun for all players worldwide. For those living in rural areas who struggle to get their hands on the above-stated Pocket Monsters, the Premier Cup stands as a perfect PvP battle format.

Trainers have no advantage over each other in the Premier Cup. Here, only strategies and skills can determine the victor. That said, here are the Premier Cup battle formats in Pokemon GO.

Premier Cup Great League

Premier Cup Ultra League

Premier Cup Master League

3) Willpower Cup

Can Willpower Cup return? (Image via Niantic)

In November 2022, during the 12th Pokemon GO season called Season of Light, Niantic organized a trainer battle known as the Willpower Cup. It followed the same rule as the Great League, meaning only Pokemon below or at 1500 CP could join.

Players would definitely partake in this format if it's reintegrated. It adheres to the following guidelines.

Only Fighting, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokemon will be eligible to enter.

Gardevoir will be banned.

The first rule restricts the use of Pokemon GO types, such as Steel and Dragon, in the Willpower Cup. Since players will only be allowed to use Fighting, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokemon, they must have the top critters at their disposal to secure wins.

This format will be highly competitive because Fighting-type Pokemon are vulnerable to Psychic, while the latter is weak against Dark. Conversely, Fighting-type critters excel against Dark-types.

4) Sinnoh Cup

Sinnoh Cup (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl introduced the Sinnoh region and its Pokemon in 2006. The region is home to the strongest Pocket Monsters like Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia. That said, the Sinnoh Cup of Pokemon GO is all about using monsters originating from said region.

One can call it an opportunity to use Pokemon exclusive to that place or simply a restriction.

The Sinnoh Cup is similar to the Great League, meaning the CP limit is under 1500. Here, players use Pokemon with a Pokedex entry ranging from #387 to #493. Since there is no restriction on types or Pocket Monsters, the cup deserves a grander comeback.

The Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour debuts the Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in February 2024. If Niantic listens to trainers' voices, introducing the Sinnoh Cup with an open format will be a fantastic prospect for them.

5) Flying Cup

Flying Cup (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO developers must reintroduce the Flying Cup to the playerbase. This battle format allows for examining the battle power and strength of Flying-type critters. Formats like this teach players to get close to their birds and learn more about them and their movesets.

The Flying Cup follows the exact CP requirement as the Great League in Pokemon GO. The format only demands the use of Flying-type critters. Besides that, everything about it is as excellent as the Great League.

Poll : Do you want these GO Battle League formats in the game? Yes No 0 votes