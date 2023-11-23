5 most unique Dark-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Each Dark-type shiny Pokemon is unique in its own way, and Pokemon GO fans consider it a challenging task to evaluate them based on their appearance. The franchise takes inspiration from multiple sources when designing Dark-type Pocket Monsters, and they make sure each one stands out.

Pokemon GO fans generally believe that Dark-type shiny Pokemon should have impressive alternate color schemes, an interesting body design, general aesthetic appeal, and a fearsome appearance. This article lists the five most intriguing Dark-type Pocket Monsters.

Shiny Obstagoon and four other Dark-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Umbreon

Shiny Umbreon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Umbreon is the most appealing critter of all shiny Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO. Due to its body design and general aesthetic, it has become a fan favorite. Both forms of the creature have an attractive persona.

Umbreon's design seems to have been inspired by various animals, including cats, foxes, dogs, and rabbits. The original and shiny forms have one major difference— the neon blue stripes that complement the primary black coloring.

2) Shiny Hydreigon

Shiny Hydreigon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Hydreigon is arguably the most deadly Dark-type Pokemon available in Pokemon GO. In fact, its red eyes without a pupil give the impression that it has been resurrected from the dead. Its fierce appearance, body design, and coloring make it one of the most unique shiny Dark-types.

From possessing three heads to its black, purple, and green color scheme, shiny Hydreigon boasts distinct qualities that can be quite frightening. The Pseudo Legendary is likely inspired by Yamata-no-Orochi, a mythological being, and Hydra, an evil multi-headed creature that Hercules took down.

3) Shiny Weavile

Shiny Weavile (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Weavile deserves recognition in the Pokemon GO world as a scary Dark-type Pokemon, although it looks small and defenseless at first glance. However, it has an angry demeanor, and its face resembles a furious cat.

The shiny variant of Weavile has a dark pink body coloring, white paws and claws, and a golden gem on its forehead. Compared to its original form, this version is visually striking; the golden crown on its head, its disc-shaped collar, and the single feather on each ear borrow design ideas from ancient Egyptian jewelry.

4) Shiny Spiritomb

Shiny Spiritomb (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The design of Shiny Spiritomb is unique and scary in Pokemon GO. At first glance, its entire body is similar to a scarecrow’s face, and unlike other Dark-type shiny Pocket Monsters, it has no extra body features like hands or legs for a natural appearance.

Its pink-colored mouth, eyes, and beads perfectly fit its sky-blue body. The company most likely borrowed ideas from the blue-colored evil eye wind chime for the beads on Shiny Spiritomb’s design.

Many Pokemon GO fans believe that the franchise might have drawn inspiration from a Jibakurei to create Spiritomb. According to a Japanese mythological story, a Jibakurei is an earthbound spirit that remains close to the place of its death. This info adds a twist to the design, giving this Dark-type shiny Pokemon a darker backstory.

5) Shiny Obstagoon

Shiny Obstagoon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

According to the lore, while posing a threatening stance, Shiny Obstagoon, with its arms crossed, likes to shout at a staggering volume. This Pokemon GO Dark-type shiny critter can make an opponent flinch with just its sound. This unique characteristic suits its distinct body design and appearance. Although the crossed arms give an impression of calm composure, its body language reflects that it is always ready to take on any fight.

Shiny Obstagoon has a great color combination in Pokemon GO, with the teal and red shades complementing each other well. The 'x' mark on the creature's deltoid muscles hints that it has fought multiple battles and isn’t scared of challenges. Talking about Obsatgoon's resemblance, the franchise might have taken inspiration for its design from the European badger, komodo dragon, and hyena.