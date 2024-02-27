5 best teams for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO cannot win a three-round battle on its own, so it needs help from teammates. Today, we will look at the five best units for this Sinnoh region Legendary. Forming the right squad is vital, but if you have a terrible matchup, you will often find yourself on the losing end of the battle. Therefore, while creating a unit for any Pokemon, several factors should be considered, such as its weaknesses and strengths.

If you have caught Origin Forme Palkia during the Pokemon GO: Tour Sinnoh Global event or Los Angeles, you might be curious to know what its ideal team is.

Note: This article is subjective and expresses the writer's point of view. The teams suggested for Origin Forme Palkia are for the Master League battle meta. Also, the stars next to certain moves indicate that they are Elite.

Creating five best teams for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

1) Origin Forme Palkia, Giratina (Altered), and Therian Landorus

Origin Forme Palkia, Giratina (Altered), and Therian Landorus (Image via TPC)

Before learning what this team formation does in the Pokemon GO Master League meta, let’s know their ranks, moves, types, and responsibilities.

Origin Forme Palkia

Ranking : #01 in the Master League

: #01 in the Master League Type : Water and Dragon

: Water and Dragon Best PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend*

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend* Role: Lead

Therian Landorus

Ranking : #03 in the Master League

: #03 in the Master League Type : Flying and Ground

: Flying and Ground Best PvP moveset : Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm*, and Stone Edge

: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm*, and Stone Edge Role: Switch

Altered Giratina

Ranking : #05 in the Master League

: #05 in the Master League Type : Ghost and Dragon

: Ghost and Dragon Best PvP moveset : Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power

: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power Role: Closer

Here, Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend takes the role of a Lead. It has a potent PvP movepool. As a result, it can deal heavy Pokemon GO Fast Move damage. Moreover, it can quickly reach for its Charged Moves, which is extremely helpful to force challengers to use their shields in the first round.

Therian Landorus, a Switch, enters the battle when Origin Forme Palkia is in a difficult spot. The purpose of this Flying and Ground-type Legendary is to pressure adversaries to activate their remaining shield in an attempt to block its Charged Attacks.

Altered Giratina comes in at the last as a Closer, boasting incredible Stamina and Defense. In addition to the latter, it can also resist various types of attacks. What makes Pokemon GO's Giratina (Altered) an excellent pick is its battle utility and Charged Attack options. Dragon Claw and Ancient Power take up low energy and deal significant damage.

2) Origin Forme Palkia, Zygarde (Complete Forme), and Aria Meloetta

Origin Forme Palkia, Zygarde (Complete Forme), and Aria Meloetta (Image via TPC)

Let’s take a look at the second team of Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO, which includes the Complete Forme of Zygarde and Aria Meloetta. Here are their ranks, best attacks, types, and roles.

Zygarde (Complete Forme)

Ranking : #02 in the Master League

: #02 in the Master League Type : Dragon and Ground

: Dragon and Ground Best PvP moveset : Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

: Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake Role: Lead

Origin Forme Palkia

Ranking : #01 in the Master League

: #01 in the Master League Type : Water and Dragon

: Water and Dragon Best PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend*

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend* Role: Switch

Aira Meloetta

Ranking : #11 in the Master League

: #11 in the Master League Type : Psychic and Normal

: Psychic and Normal Best PvP moveset : Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam

: Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam Role: Closer

The best thing about this Pokemon GO build is that it can resist moves of eight types and is only weak to five out of 18 types. Offensively, it can land super-effective damage on 11 of 18 types, which is valuable in battles.

Zygarde (Complete Forme), Origin Forme Palkia, and Aria Meloetta are all top ten Master League meta species. Thus, you have a higher chance of beating strong opponents with them.

Remember to utilize the team’s incredible bulk power and their best PvP moves to pressure foes to activate shields very early. You should carefully plan your next steps if your opponent opts to sacrifice their Lead Pokemon instead of utilizing their shields. Even if this happens, you will still have the shield advantage, Origin Forme Palkia and Aria Meloetta.

3) Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, and Kyurem

Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, and Kyurem (Image via TPC)

First, let’s review the ranking, best movesets, types, and roles of Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, and Kyurem in the Pokemon GO Master League format.

Solgaleo

Ranking: #09 in the Master League

#09 in the Master League Type : Psychic and Steel

: Psychic and Steel Best PvP moveset : Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head Role: Lead

Origin Forme Palkia

Ranking : #01 in the Master League

: #01 in the Master League Type : Water and Dragon

: Water and Dragon Best PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend*

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend* Role: Switch

Kyurem

Ranking : #13 in the Master League

: #13 in the Master League Type : Dragon and Ice

: Dragon and Ice Best PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Glaciate*, and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath, Glaciate*, and Dragon Claw Role: Closer

Solgaleo, as a Lead, focuses on using its tank power for the team’s benefit in Pokemon GO Master League battles. Thanks to its Steel typing, it resists a wide range of moves. Not only is it able to withstand attacks, but it can also launch them in retaliation.

Fire Spin, which is its Fast Move, requires less energy and inflicts quick damage. A Lead should be able to force their opponent to use their first shield. This can be made possible by utilizing Solgaleo's two Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO.

Origin Forme Palkia has to fight for a minute in the second round. Unlike a Lead Pocket Monster, which can be swapped anytime once you send it out in the competition, the Switch cannot be called back. It has to last a minute, and only then can you swap it with your Lead or a Closer.

This means the Switch role should only be assigned to those who share similar characteristics with the Lead. Also, it must have higher resistance and defensive capacity. Keeping that in mind, we have given Pokemon GO’s Origin Forme Palkia a Safe Swap role.

Kyurem enters the Master League battle once Origin Forme Dialga completes its tasks. The objective of the Closer is to carry the team to victory. You have a higher chance of winning if it can do that with one shield more than your opponent. Conversely, if opponents have the shield advantage, you have Kyurem.

4) Origin Forme Palkia, Xerneas, and Zarude

Xerneas, Origin Forme Palkia, and Zarude (Image via TPC)

You can use Xerneas and Zarude to create the ideal team for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO. Below are their stats, ranks, types, and the best PvP movesets.

Zarude

Ranking : #25 in the Master League

: #25 in the Master League Type : Dark and Grass

: Dark and Grass Best PvP moveset: Vine Whip, Dark Pulse, and Power Whip

Vine Whip, Dark Pulse, and Power Whip Role: Lead

Origin Forme Palkia

Ranking : #01 in the Master League

: #01 in the Master League Type : Psychic and Steel

: Psychic and Steel Best PvP moveset : Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head Role: Switch

Xerneas

Ranking: #14 in the Master League

#14 in the Master League Type : Fairy

: Fairy Best PvP moveset: Geomancy*, Close Combat, and Moonblast

Geomancy*, Close Combat, and Moonblast Role: Closer

Pokemon GO’s Origin Forme Palkia can also be used as a Lead for this team, but it is well-suited as a Closer. You should capitalize on its resistance and damage-soaking capability. As mentioned above, a Switch has to fight for a minute straight; hence, you will want someone who can last long.

Zarude, a dual Grass and Dark-type Pokemon, requires less energy to use its Fast and Charged Attacks. It has a great stat distribution, with a focus on Stamina. Since a Lead won't know anything about the threat it's going up against at the start of the match, you need a reliable pick. Zarude, with its formidable PvP moveset, is a great option.

If you find yourself in a bad battle scenario, you have your Switch, the Origin Forme of Dialga, by your side. Lastly, Xeneras can use its attack-and-stamina-focused powers. This Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon has great offensive and defensive abilities to help you emerge victorious.

5) Origin Forme Palkia, Shadow Ursaluna, and Shadow Lugia

Origin Forme Palkia, Shadow Ursaluna, and Shadow Lugia (Image via TPC)

We are going with the Shadow forms of Ursaluna and Lugia for this Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia's team. Check their ranks, types, movepool, and roles before reading the reasoning and explanation.

Shadow Lugia

Ranking: #35 in the Master League

#35 in the Master League Type : Fairy

: Fairy Best PvP moveset : Dragon Tail, Aeroblast*, and Sky Attack

: Dragon Tail, Aeroblast*, and Sky Attack Role: Lead

Origin Forme Palkia

Ranking : #01 in the Master League

: #01 in the Master League Type : Psychic and Steel

: Psychic and Steel Best PvP moveset : Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head Role: Switch

Shadow Ursaluna

Ranking : #34 in the Master League

: #34 in the Master League Type : Ground and Normal

: Ground and Normal Best PvP moveset : Tackle, Ice Punch, and High Horsepower*

: Tackle, Ice Punch, and High Horsepower* Role: Closer

Using Shadow Pokemon in combat is like drawing a double-edged sword in Pokemon GO. If you are comfortable with it, then you’re just fine. You should use Shadow Lugia as a Lead to build this team composition. It receives a -20 % debuff on its Defense power but gains + 20% buff on its Attack. Note that it also has outstanding endurance.

Once Shadow Lugia causes the opposing trainer to use their shield in the first round, you should try doing the same with Origin Forme Palkia in the second. Finally, Shadow Ursaluna will function as a Closer and aid in ending the match with its boosted offensive ability.

