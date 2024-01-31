When should you purify a Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO? Plenty of trainers have asked themselves this question time and time again, especially newer players who may not be familiar with how Shadow Pokemon operate in-game. In most situations, the choice to purify depends on how a trainer intends to use their Pokemon and whether it benefits from higher damage output or more durability.

As a rule of thumb, many trainers believe most Shadow Pokemon should remain as is due to the damage boost they receive. However, there are some situations (primarily in PvP) where purifying a Shadow Pokemon and removing its Defense stat debuff can be helpful.

Since this is the case, it's a good idea to examine when to purify and when to leave a Shadow Pokemon be.

Examining Purification and Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Some Shadow creatures benefit from purification in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Before addressing whether or not to purify a Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it's a good idea to review how these creatures and purification work.

When trainers obtain a Shadow Pokemon, they should know that in its current state, it receives a 1.2x bonus (or 20%) to its Attack stat. This is reflected in its damage output and can also stack with effects like the Weather Boost system. However, its Defense stat is also decreased by 20%, making it more susceptible to damage in turn.

Shadow Pokemon are also more expensive to power up/evolve and teach second Charged Moves, having a 20% increase to their Stardust and candy costs. They also possess the Charged Move Frustration, which can only be removed by purification or during certain events.

Meanwhile, upon purifying a Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the following effects will occur:

The Pokemon's CP is boosted to level 25 unless it already surpassed this level as a shadow.

The Stardust and candy needed to power up, evolve, and teach the Pokemon a second Charged Move are reduced in cost.

Frustration will be replaced by the move Return, which can then be changed by Charged TMs.

The Attack, Defense, and Stamina IVs of the Pokemon will all increase by two points.

The shadow form Attack buff and Defense debuffs are removed.

The Pokemon receives a purified aura.

The Pokemon can be traded or deposited in Pokemon HOME, which can't be accomplished for shadows.

Progress will be made toward the Purifier trainer medal.

When and when not to purify a Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO

The majority of creatures in Pokemon GO benefit from remaining Shadows (Image via Niantic)

In most situations, Shadow species in Pokemon GO benefit much more from the Shadow Attack stat buff than they do from being purified.

If you're planning on using a creature for PvE battles like raids or as a gym attacker in Pokemon GO, you would be better served with the increased damage output, as durability isn't as valuable in those situations. Many Shadow creatures also thrive in PvP as attackers.

The exception comes in PvP, where increased Defense and Stamina stats can be incredibly helpful for some species. This is on a case-by-case basis, but many defense-oriented creatures can be more useful purified than with boosted Attack stat since their primary focus isn't oriented toward damage dealing in the first place.

For example, Shadow Poliwrath is a hot contender in multiple PvP formats as a damage dealer, so you'd want to keep its boosted Attack stat intact despite it losing some durability. Meanwhile, a pick like Sableye is better off with improved Defense from purification since it's a naturally bulky Pokemon that can serve well as a defender.

Offense-oriented Shadow Pokemon are best left as they are (Image via Niantic)

Ultimately, the final choice on whether or not to purify a creature in Pokemon GO rests with you. If you want to purify a Pokemon for any reason, you're free to do so.

However, if you want to make an informed decision, it's important to examine the pros and cons of doing so depending on what you hope to achieve with your Shadow/Purified Pokemon in the future.

