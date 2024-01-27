Should you purify Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO is the latest Legendary Pocket Monster to join Team Rocket GO Leader Giovanni's squad. It will appear during the Taken Treasures event from January 27, 2024, to February 1, 2024. You can catch it after you defeat Giovanni during this period.

Once you have Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, you might wonder if it is worth keeping as a Shadow or if you should purify it. This article will weigh the pros and cons of each situation and, hopefully, help you decide which way to go.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion

Pros and cons of purifying Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Stat changes

Shadow Pocket Monsters' attack stat is 1.2 times higher, while their defense stat is 0.8 times lower than that of their purified counterpart. Therefore, Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO has a base 324 Attack and 182.4 Defense. The Purified version has the same stats as the regular one.

The boosted Attack comes in handy when Shadow Kyogre is used as an Attacker in Gyms and Raids. In fact, if you use an Elite Charged TM to teach it Origin Pulse, it will be the best Water-type Attacker. However, the lowered defenses can become a bit of a problem when participating in Master League battles.

Charged Attack options

When you get Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, it will be stuck with the awful Charged Attack Frustration. Thankfully, it can be removed using a TM during the Taken Treasures event or other Team GO Rocket Takeovers. However, under regular conditions, there is no way to replace Frustration.

On the other hand, Purified Kyogre gets the Charged Attack Return. It is nearly as powerful as Hyper Beam in PvP battles and can, therefore, work for the time being. However, it is not part of Kyogre's best moveset in Pokemon GO.

You can always teach Shadow Kyogre a second Charged Move for 120,000 Stardust and 120 Candy.

IV distribution

Purifying Pocket Monsters get a one-point boost to each of their IVs. Therefore, if you are lucky enough to get a Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO that is very close to having perfect IVs (15/15/15), it is a great idea to purify the Water-type legendary.

Power-up cost

Powering up Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO is more expensive than powering up the regular version. That is, it costs more Candy and Stardust.

Conversely, Purified Kyogre has a lower power-up cost than its regular counterpart. Since Candy for Legendary Pokemon is hard to come by, this is a factor you should keep in mind.

Conclusion

Assuming you have all the resources it takes to fully upgrade either a Shadow Kyogre or a Purified Kyogre, the better pick for you depends entirely on what you are looking for.

If you need a powerful Water-type attacker for PvE battles, you should not purify the creature. However, if you want to build Kyogre for trainer battles, the purified version is the way to go.

