How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event on the horizon, excitement builds, especially for those aiming to catch the elusive Origin Forme Palkia. This has stirred excitement among trainers who are eager for unique encounters and the thrill of the hunt.

In the enticing world of this mobile game, trainers are constantly on the lookout for rare and powerful Pokemon to add to their collection. Here's how you can get your hands on this coveted Pokemon and whether it can dazzle you in its shiny form.

How to encounter Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

To increase their chances of encountering Origin Forme Palkia, trainers need to make a strategic choice between the Diamond or Pearl badge. Specifically, you'll want to select the Pearl badge during the Sinnoh event.

Choosing the Pearl badge is crucial because it directly influences the bonuses you'll receive, including the chance to encounter Palkia's unique form.

Bonuses for Pearl Badge Holders:

Those who opt for the Pearl badge will have the unique opportunity to encounter a Palkia in its prime forme that knows its signature attack, Spacial Rend. Adventure Effect Duration: The Adventure Effect from Spacial Rend, which increases the distance you can encounter wild Pokemon, will last twice as long for Pearl badge holders.

Can Origin Forme Palkia be shiny Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

Shiny Odds for Origin Forme Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The allure of shiny Pokemon is undeniable, adding a layer of excitement to every encounter. For those wondering about this unique Palkia's shiny status, there's good news. Yes, Palkia can be shiny, with odds of 1 in 20. This means each encounter with Palkia in Origin Forme has a 5% chance of being a shiny version.

However, it's important to remember that these odds do not guarantee a shiny encounter within 20 attempts; luck plays a significant role.

For detailed insights on Pokemon with shiny appearances, explore our comprehensive guide to all Shiny odds in Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour.

Why choose Origin Forme Palkia in GO Sinnoh Tour?

Palkia using its signature move, Spacial Rend (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Choosing Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO, especially during the event, offers a unique advantage thanks to its signature move, Spacial Rend. This attack not only showcases Palkia's immense power but also introduces a new gameplay dynamic with Adventure Effects.

Specifically, Spacial Rend has the ability to temporarily expand the range at which trainers can encounter wild Pokemon. This enhanced exploration capability makes Palkia a highly desirable choice for trainers looking to maximize their Pokemon encounters and experiences in the game.

Catching Palkia in its Origin Forme in the game is an exciting challenge that requires strategic planning, especially regarding the event badge selection. With the added possibility of encountering a shiny version, trainers have many reasons to participate in the GO Tour: Sinnoh events.