Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles' shiny odds will be on players' minds, as the event kicks off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It will take place over two days, February 17 and 18, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm local time on each day.

Several Pocket Monsters from the Sinnoh region will be available in their shiny forms during this period. This includes some never-seen-before entities, such as Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Carnevine, Shiny Skunktank, and more. Lucky trainers can even meet Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia.

Ticket-holders during the event will have a higher chance of encountering shinies. While the exact odds for this are not clear, this article provides an estimated shiny rate for each of critters featured in the tour. Take it with a pinch of salt, as the actual figures might vary.

Note: "1/128" odds mean that each encounter has a 0.0078125% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed a shiny encounter for meeting a particular critter 128 times.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of wild encounters

Entangled Ruins

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat - 1/128

Tangela - 1/128

Eevee - 1/128

Misdreavus - 1/128

Nosepass - 1/128

Roselia - 1/128

Duskull - 1/128

Turtwig - 1/128

Krickenot - 1/128

Plant Cloak Burmy - 1/128

Combee - 1/128

Cherubi - 1/128

Bronzor - 1/64

Pikachu wearing Akari's kerchief - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Kleavor - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Seaside Metropolis

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat - 1/128

Magnemite - 1/128

Electrabuzz - 1/128

Porygon - 1/128

Ralts - 1/128

Piplup - 1/128

Starly - 1/128

Bidoof - 1/128

Trash Cloak Burmy - 1/128

Buizel - 1/128

East Sea Shellos - 1/128

West Sea Shellos - 1/128

Drifloon - 1/128

Glameow - 1/128

Finneon - 1/128

Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Braviary - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Bubbling Mire

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu wearing Lucas' hat - 1/128

Aipom - 1/128

Yanma - 1/128

Gligar - 1/128

Shinx - 1/128

Cranidos - 1/128

Shieldon - 1/128

Sandy Cloak Burmy - 1/128

Stunky - 1/128

Gible - 1/64

Hippopotas - 1/128

Skorupi - 1/128

Crogunk - 1/128

Pikachu wearing Rei’s cap - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Growlithe - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Ursaluna - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Mountain Hot Springs

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu wearing Lucas' hat - 1/128

Lickitung - 1/128

Rhyhorn - 1/128

Magmar - 1/128

Eevee - 1/128

Togetic - 1/128

Murkrow - 1/128

Sneasel - 1/128

Snorunt - 1/128

Chimchar - 1/128

Buneary - 1/128

Snover - 1/128

Pikachu wearing Rei's cap - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Sneasel - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Hisuian Avalugg - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Wyrdeer - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of raid encounters

5-star raids

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: 5-star raids (Image via Niantic)

Dialga - 1/20

Palkia - 1/20

Origin Forme Dialga - 1/20 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Origin Forme Palkia - 1/20 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

3-star raids

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: 3-star raids (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Decidueye - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Hisuian Samurott - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Hisuian Typhlosion - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

1-star raids

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: 1-star raids (Image via Niantic)

Turtwig - 1/128

Chimchar - 1/128

Piplup - 1/128

Rowlet - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Cyndaquil - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Oshawott - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of Egg hatches

2 km Eggs

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: 2 km Egg hatches (Image via Niantic)

Budew - 1/64

Chingling - 1/64

Bonsly - 1/64

Mime Junior - 1/64

Happiny - 1/64

Munchlax - 1/64

Riolu - 1/64

Mantyke - 1/64

5 km Eggs

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: 5 km Egg hatches (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64

Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64

Stunky - 1/64

Gible - 1/64

10 km Eggs

Pachirisu - 1/64

Chatot - 1/64

Carnevine - 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of other featured Pocket Monsters

Incense encounters

Unown H - 1/64

Unown I - 1/64

Unown N - 1/64

Unown O - 1/64

Unown S - 1/64

Unown U - 1/64 (available only during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)

Masterwork Research

Land Forme Shaymin - Guaranteed

Timed Research

Spiritomb - 1/64

