Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles' shiny odds will be on players' minds, as the event kicks off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It will take place over two days, February 17 and 18, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm local time on each day.
Several Pocket Monsters from the Sinnoh region will be available in their shiny forms during this period. This includes some never-seen-before entities, such as Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Carnevine, Shiny Skunktank, and more. Lucky trainers can even meet Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia.
Ticket-holders during the event will have a higher chance of encountering shinies. While the exact odds for this are not clear, this article provides an estimated shiny rate for each of critters featured in the tour. Take it with a pinch of salt, as the actual figures might vary.
Note: "1/128" odds mean that each encounter has a 0.0078125% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed a shiny encounter for meeting a particular critter 128 times.
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of wild encounters
Entangled Ruins
- Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat - 1/128
- Tangela - 1/128
- Eevee - 1/128
- Misdreavus - 1/128
- Nosepass - 1/128
- Roselia - 1/128
- Duskull - 1/128
- Turtwig - 1/128
- Krickenot - 1/128
- Plant Cloak Burmy - 1/128
- Combee - 1/128
- Cherubi - 1/128
- Bronzor - 1/64
- Pikachu wearing Akari's kerchief - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Kleavor - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
Seaside Metropolis
- Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat - 1/128
- Magnemite - 1/128
- Electrabuzz - 1/128
- Porygon - 1/128
- Ralts - 1/128
- Piplup - 1/128
- Starly - 1/128
- Bidoof - 1/128
- Trash Cloak Burmy - 1/128
- Buizel - 1/128
- East Sea Shellos - 1/128
- West Sea Shellos - 1/128
- Drifloon - 1/128
- Glameow - 1/128
- Finneon - 1/128
- Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Braviary - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
Bubbling Mire
- Pikachu wearing Lucas' hat - 1/128
- Aipom - 1/128
- Yanma - 1/128
- Gligar - 1/128
- Shinx - 1/128
- Cranidos - 1/128
- Shieldon - 1/128
- Sandy Cloak Burmy - 1/128
- Stunky - 1/128
- Gible - 1/64
- Hippopotas - 1/128
- Skorupi - 1/128
- Crogunk - 1/128
- Pikachu wearing Rei’s cap - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Growlithe - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Ursaluna - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
Mountain Hot Springs
- Pikachu wearing Lucas' hat - 1/128
- Lickitung - 1/128
- Rhyhorn - 1/128
- Magmar - 1/128
- Eevee - 1/128
- Togetic - 1/128
- Murkrow - 1/128
- Sneasel - 1/128
- Snorunt - 1/128
- Chimchar - 1/128
- Buneary - 1/128
- Snover - 1/128
- Pikachu wearing Rei's cap - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Sneasel - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Hisuian Avalugg - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
- Wyrdeer - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of this habitat)
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of raid encounters
5-star raids
- Dialga - 1/20
- Palkia - 1/20
- Origin Forme Dialga - 1/20 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
- Origin Forme Palkia - 1/20 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
3-star raids
- Hisuian Decidueye - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
- Hisuian Samurott - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
- Hisuian Typhlosion - 1/64 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
1-star raids
- Turtwig - 1/128
- Chimchar - 1/128
- Piplup - 1/128
- Rowlet - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
- Cyndaquil - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
- Oshawott - 1/128 (available during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of Egg hatches
2 km Eggs
- Budew - 1/64
- Chingling - 1/64
- Bonsly - 1/64
- Mime Junior - 1/64
- Happiny - 1/64
- Munchlax - 1/64
- Riolu - 1/64
- Mantyke - 1/64
5 km Eggs
- Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64
- Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64
- Stunky - 1/64
- Gible - 1/64
10 km Eggs
- Pachirisu - 1/64
- Chatot - 1/64
- Carnevine - 1/64
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles: Shiny odds of other featured Pocket Monsters
Incense encounters
- Unown H - 1/64
- Unown I - 1/64
- Unown N - 1/64
- Unown O - 1/64
- Unown S - 1/64
- Unown U - 1/64 (available only during the last 30 minutes of each hour during your ticketed event hours)
Masterwork Research
- Land Forme Shaymin - Guaranteed
Timed Research
- Spiritomb - 1/64
