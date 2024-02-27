How to get Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO was just teased during the 2024 Pokemon Presents premiere. Pikachu wearing a Captain's hat is making its debut in Pokemon GO through an event that is a collaboration with the popular Pokemon Horizons animated series. This is a celebratory event for the release of the brand-new Netflix series, Pokemon Horizons: The Series.

The Pokemon Presents video on the franchise’s official YouTube channel does not say much about the date of the event or how you can get your hands on Pikachu wearing a Captain's Hat. It only tells you that this mouse-like Pokemon is going to receive a new costume design and you can catch it in GO.

In this article, we will talk about the possible ways in which you can catch Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO, including the missions you need to do and how you can get a shiny variant of this Pocket Monster.

How to catch Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO

The official GO website has revealed that Captain's Hat Pikachu will be available in the wild to players if they are lucky. So, it is not going to spawn for everyone playing Pokemon GO during the event. This means that this is not going to be the primary method of catching Pikachu wearing a Captain’s Hat.

The GO event celebrating the release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series will start on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. It will end on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time. So, you will have about a week to catch this new costumed Pokemon.

Like most of the other monsters that make their debut in this augmented reality mobile game, Pikachu wearing a Captain’s Hat will most likely be available through Research Tasks. Since it is an event-based Pocket Monster, it will most likely be handed out to players through Field Research Tasks.

Field Research Tasks in GO come with a wide array of missions ranging from catching certain types of Pokemon to hatching eggs. They can even require you to defeat Team GO Rocket grunts. We cannot predict the nature of the missions, but there is a possibility of getting your hands on Pikachu wearing a Captain’s Hat through Field Research Tasks.

Can Captain's Hat Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The official GO website states that lucky players will be able to encounter a shiny variant of Pikachu wearing a Captain’s Hat. This monster will not enjoy boosted shiny odds. So, the probability of this creature being shiny in GO is one in about 512 encounters.