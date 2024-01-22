Pokemon Horizons Episode 37: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 37th episode "Fuecoco, You're Becoming a Delinquent?!" will air in Japan on January 26, 2024. The episode will be carried across local TV outlets, but that presents a question: how can fans outside of Japan enjoy Episode 37 as well? The good news is that there are a few options on the table depending on what they have access to resource-wise.

Regardless of where a Pokemon Horizons fan finds themself, there's a way to watch Episode 37 after its initial airdate, though some options are more official than others. Moreover, one option requires a bit of patience for the fan community to translate the episode into other languages. Nevertheless, it doesn't hurt to break down the available choices to watchers.

How to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 "Fuecoco, You're Becoming a Delinquent?!"

Pokemon Horizons' new episodes can be found on Amazon Prime Video in Japan (Image via Amazon)

As previously noted, watching Pokemon Horizons' new episodes can be accomplished in a few ways. Since many fans don't exactly have access to Japanese TV broadcasts, they can look to Amazon Prime Video Japan to get their fix, but this will require the use of a VPN. With this, they can use their Amazon Prime account and change their region to Japan to access new Pokemon Horizons episodes.

Episodes on Japanese Prime Video will go live the same day they're aired. However, there's a downside, as there aren't any translated subtitles due to the intended audience. This may hamper the viewing experience quite a lot since watchers likely won't be able to get the full story.

Roy and Fuecoco dance with a gang of Krookodile in Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, there's another opportunity if fans don't mind waiting. A few days after the release date in Japan, fan translators make the episode available via third-party anime streaming sites. Fans can watch the episode on these sites via their browser, but they'll have to be careful to pick a site that doesn't riddle their device with malware. It's risky, but plenty of good-faith sites exist.

Unfortunately, until the English dub of Pokemon Horizons catches up on platforms like Netflix or BBC iPlayer, fans will have to look elsewhere to catch new episodes. The dubs are still in the first arc of the story, and it will be a while before they catch up to Episode 37, considering the work involved.

Breaking down the preview of Pokemon Horizons Episode 37

Roy and Fuecoco practice against a fake Black Rayquaza in Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the start of Episode 37's preview, we see Liko peering through some shades while Fuecoco and Roy square off in front of a cardboard cutout of the Black Rayquaza. Friede and Captain Pikachu are shown speaking to an older man who appears to be digging up artifacts with the help of his Diggersby and Minccino.

Roy and Fuecoco are then shown chasing a group of Sandile and Krookodile before they're shown wearing shades and dancing along with the same group. A Luxray at an excavation site is shown before returning to Roy and Fuecoco's dancing. Friede looks on with Liko and Sprigatito, and the group seems to be a bit confused.

Could Roy and Fuecoco be joining up with a gang led by Krookodile? Or is there something else at play that the two didn't tell the Rising Volt Tacklers? Whatever the case, fans will have to find out when Episode 37 airs on January 26, 2024. The Sparkling of Terapagos arc shall continue onward.

