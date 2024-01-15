Pokemon Horizons Episode 36: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons continues the Sparkling of Terapagos arc with Episode 36, "Oinkologne's Operation Friendship!" set to air in Japan on January 19, 2024. While details about the episode remain somewhat unclear, a preview shows that Liko and Roy will likely be helping two new trainers whose Oinkologne are at odds when it comes to captivating audiences.

But how can people catch this new episode of Pokemon Horizons? Accessing local Japanese TV stations isn't exactly a simple feat. Fortunately, there are a few options available to fans who want to catch Episode 36 when it airs, and they can even enjoy subtitles if they're willing to wait a little longer.

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 36?

Two Oinkologne are at odds in Pokemon Horizons Episode 36 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since access to Japanese TV is a big ask for some Pokemon Horizons watchers, it may be best to look to alternatives. One offers Day One watching, albeit without subtitles, while the other provides subtitles translated by fans to help embody the full experience of Episode 36. Until Horizons' Netflix dub catches up, watchers will likely have to look to these alternatives.

First, if fans can access a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription, they can circumvent the regional locks and watch Episode 36 on Japanese Prime Video on its January 19 release date. However, since this copy of the episode is available for Japanese audiences, watchers shouldn't expect to find subtitles for them.

The other option is to wait until roughly January 20-22, when fan translators will make the episode available via third-party anime streaming sites. Granted, many bad-faith sites exist just to infect devices with malware, but there are also plenty of sites that will offer the translated episode for free.

Examining Pokemon Horizons Episode 36's preview

Two trainers seem to disagree about their respective Oinkologne in Pokemon Horizons Episode 36 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 36 preview begins with a young trainer and her Oinkologne walking alongside Liko and her Sprigatito before hiding at the sight of another Oinkologne owned by a young male trainer. The two Pocket Monsters are of opposite genders, with the male having an air of superiority and demonstrating its ability to captivate nearby Pokemon.

The two Oinkologne trainers seem to be in some form of argument or disagreement, and the male Oinkologne is also shown in battle against Sprigatito and Roy's Fuecoco. The Oinkologne trainers are arguing again before Dot's Quaxly is shown dancing and harboring the same adoration among nearby Pokemon.

The female Oinkologne is seen trying to strike a pose, but the male is unimpressed, leading to the former running away in tears before the credits roll. It's unclear what the exact conflict is in this episode, but it seems the female Oinkologne and trainer are attempting to show that they can impress people and Pokemon as the males have accomplished.

Quaxly has some moves of its own in Episode 36 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hopefully, Liko/Roy find a solution to this situation, and hopefully, they'll learn a thing or two along the way. Whatever the case, fans will be able to find out on (or after) January 19, 2024, when Episode 36 begins making the rounds.

Poll : Will you be catching Pokemon Horizons Episode 36? Yes No 0 votes