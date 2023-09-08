Male or female: Which Oinkologne is better in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Pokemon GO's season of Adventures Abound kicked off on September 1, 2023. The first event of this season, A Paldean Adventure, introduced three Starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet as well as Lechonk, the early-game Normal-type mammal present in both titles. Since the mainline games' release, this entity has been immensely popular among the playerbase. Lechonk's arrival in Niantic's mobile game was an occasion to celebrate, especially since its shiny form was also released simultaneously.

Interestingly, this creature has two possible evolutions, based on its gender. Since both have slightly different stats in Pokemon GO, it may be confusing for players to decide which is better in the GO Battle League. This article has you covered on all the relevant information regarding that.

Male and Female Oinkologne: Stats and Movesets in Pokemon GO

Male Oinkologne stats and available moves

Here are Male Oinkologne's stats and moves:

Attack: 186

186 Defense: 153

153 Stamina: 242

242 Fast Attacks: Tackle, Take Down

Tackle, Take Down Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Trailblaze, Dig

Female Oinkologne stats and available moves

Here are Female Oinkologne's stats and moves:

Attack: 169

169 Defense: 162

162 Stamina: 252

252 Fast Attacks: Tackle, Take Down

Tackle, Take Down Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Trailblaze, Dig

The best moveset for both forms of Oinkologne includes Tackle as the Fast Attack and Body Slam, along with Trailblaze, as the Charged ones.

Female Oinkologne is the ideal choice for Pokemon GO PvP

Male Oinkologne is more Attack-weighted, while the Female one has more robust defensive stats. This is a big reason why the latter outclasses its Male counterpart in terms of trainer battles in Pokemon GO.

Male and Female Oinlologne are only viable in the Great and Ultra League formats since their maximum Combat Power (CP) is 2,949 and 2,819, respectively. They would be completely obliterated by Legendary Pokemon in the Master League.

The thing about Great and Ultra League is that they both impose a maximum CP cap of 1,500 and 2,500 respectively. This leaves the scope for combat power inflation.

For those new to competitive Pokemon GO gameplay, combat power inflation refers to a critter reaching the CP cap for a format owing to having high Attack stats and/or IVs at a relatively lower level. This leaves them more vulnerable to incoming attacks since they have lower defenses and HP at this level.

Having a lower Attack stat means at the same CP level, Female Oinkologne will have greater bulk than its male counterpart. This allows the critter to stay on the field for longer, and therefore deal more damage over the course of a match.

The ideal IVs for Female Oinkologne for the Great League is 0/14/15, and for the Ultra League, it is 0/15/15.

