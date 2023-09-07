Pokemon GO Oinkologne PvP and PvE guide: Best movesets, counters, and more

Paldean Pokemon are finally arriving in Pokemon GO. Starting with the A Paldean Adventure event, the Scarlet and Violet Starters and Lechonk are now available in Niantic's mobile game. Players can find hordes of the Hog Pokemon hanging out in the wild. They may also encounter this critter through Timed and Field Research encounters. Once you have a Lechonk, you would want to evolve it into Oinkologne and perhaps even use it in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

For optimal PvP usage, you should know a few things about Oinkologne. The female version of the critter is better than the male, thanks to its greater bulk. Now that you know which form of Oinkologne to use, you might be wondering what moveset to run for the best results. This guide provides a quick overview.

Which moves can Oinkologne perform in Pokemon GO?

Oinkologne in Paldea Pokedex (Image via Nintendo)

The Fast Attacks that Oinkologne can learn are:

Tackle

Take Down

Oinkologne's Charged Attack options are:

Body Slam

Dig

Trailblaze

Before getting into an in-depth analysis of Oinkologne's movesets in various situations, note that this critter is a pure Normal-type. Therefore, it only gets the same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) for Normal-type attacks.

Female Oinkologne have a base Attack of 186, a Defense of 162, and a Stamina of 251. With the lower Attack weightage and more Stamina, this creature can have greater bulk in limited CP formats such as Great and Ultra League.

Oinkologne's ideal IV distribution for the Great League is 0/14/15 and 0/15/15 for the Ultra League.

Best PvP movesets for Oinkologne in Pokemon GO

The best movesets for the Hog Pokemon in the Great and Ultra League are:

Fast Attack: Tackle

Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Trailblaze

Tackle is Oinkologne's choice for Fast Attack. With 3.6 damage per turn (STAB included) and three energy generated per turn, it deals a decent amount of damage and generates energy at a respectable rate.

Body Slam should be Oinkologne's first Charged Attack. The Attack does 72 damage (with STAB) and consumes only 35 energy, bringing its damage-to-energy ratio to a little above two. Although this doesn't translate into straight-up knockouts, it can get valuable chip damage on bulky opponents.

For the second Charged Attack, Oinkologne should learn Traiblaze. This Grass-type attack deals 65 damage at the cost of 50 energy. While its damage output is not great, the attack boost that the user gets, as well as the coverage it provides, are very valuable.

Best PvE moveset for Oinkologne in Pokemon GO

Shiny Lechonk and Oinkologne (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the outset, Oinkologne is not the best pick for Pokemon GO's PvE battles, such as Gyms and raids. The only place where it might be viable is as a Gym Defender. But even there, it is outclassed by many critters.

That said, if you wish to use Oinkologne as a PvE pick, go with the following moveset:

Fast Attack: Tackle

Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Dig

Best counters to Oinkologne in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Oinkologne in the Great League of GO Battle League are:

Medicham with Counter and Power-Up Punch.

with Counter and Power-Up Punch. Registeel with Lock On and Focus Blast.

with Lock On and Focus Blast. Vigoroth with Counter and Body Slam.

with Counter and Body Slam. Toxicroak with Counter and Sludge Bomb.

with Counter and Sludge Bomb. Obstagoon with Counter and Cross Chop.

In the Ultra League, the best counters to Oinkologne are:

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword. Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword. Trevenant with Shadow Claw and Seed Bomb.

with Shadow Claw and Seed Bomb. Giratina (Altered) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop.

Shiny Oinkologne is also currently available in Pokemon GO. You can check out our guide for the same.