Pokemon World Championships 2023 VGC, GO, and TCG Highlights (Day 3): Winners have been crowned

The Pokemon World Championships 2023, which started on August 11, 2023, in Yokohama, Japan, has concluded. This tournament is the culmination of all the work put in by professional players from around the world, across games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG, and Pokemon Unite. The level of competition displayed at the event is a testament to the success of all these players.

August 15, 2023, was Day 3 and the final day of the Pokemon World Championships 2023. As per the norm, only the grand finals of the VGC, GO and TCH format took place during the day.

The final showdowns of the tournament were met with anticipation and cheers from the live crowd. These battles were exciting, and by the end of the day, the 2023 world champions were declared in each title.

Pokemon VGC Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 3, August 13, 2023

Shohei Kimura won the title of Pokemon VGC world champion after defeating Michael Kelsch 2-0 in the grand final of the tournament.

Pokemon VGC final standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 Shohei Kimura $10,000 2 Michael Kelsch $7,500 3-4 Federico Camporesi, Mao Harada $5,000 5-8 Abdullah Mohayyuddin, Nikolaj Høj Nielsen, Víctor Medina, Mattie Morgan $3,000 9-16 Luca Lussignoli, Yuta Takahashi, Kenji Miura, Yosuke Takayanagi, Taro Okada, Kaito Arii, Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva, Emilio Forbes $1,500

Pokemon VGC Day 3 Highlights - The game-winning play

Shohei's Amoonguss scores a knock out

Michael Kelsch vs Shohei Kimura (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is rare to see an Amoonguss have any kind of offensive value in Pokemon battles, since it is used primarily as a supportive Pocket Monster. However, when it mattered the most, Shohei's Amoonguss knocked out Kelsch's Chien Pao with a super-effective Pollen Puff to win the title of world champion.

Pokemon GO Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 3, August 13, 2023

The Pokemon GO grand finals is a best-of-five series. ItsAXN took home a decisive 3-1 victory against xXRubixMasterXx.

Pokemon GO final standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 ItsAXN $10,000 2 xXRubixMasterXx $7,000 3 wdage $5,000 4 ElCheasdasd $4,000 5-6 chiodoSH01, Scafo99 $3,000 7-8 Luminous0430, ROROI1230 $2,250

Pokemon GO Day 3 Highlight - The game-winning play

ItsAXN's Sableye farms down xXRubixMasterXx's Azumarill

ItsAXN vs xXRubixMasterXx (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A matchup between a Sableye and an Azumarill is greatly advantageous for the latter under most circumstances. However, in the final moments of game four between ItsAXN and xXRubixMasterXx, the unlikely happened as the former's Sableye Shadow Claw-ed down the Azumarill to give ItsAXN a 3-1 victory and the title of Pokemon GO world champion.

Pokemon TCG Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 3, August 13, 2023

Vance Kelley set up his 2-1 victory over Tord Reklev by playing his cards perfectly. Vance's strategies prevailed as he took the match over the line to be declared the Pokemon TCG world champion for 2023.

Pokemon TCG final standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 Vance Kelley $25,000 2 Tord Reklev $15,000 3-4 Michael Pramawat, Azul Garcia Griego $7,500 5-8 Victor Montes, Shoichi Saito, Dionsius Lee, Pang Kai Hing $5,000

Pokemon TCG Day 3 Highlight - The game-winning play

Boss' Order wins Vance Kelley the title of World Champion

Vance Kelley vs Tord Reklev (Image via The Pokemon Company) Enter caption

In the final moments of the Pokemon TCG finale, Vance Kelley juggled his cards perfectly, as he quickly used a couple of Switch cards to get his positioning right, before hitting Tord Reklev's V-Max Zacian with a Boss' Order card of his own to take home the title of Pokemon TCG world champion at the Pokemon World Championships 2023.

You can also check out the highlights from Day 1 and Day 2 of the Pokemon World Championships 2023 if you missed them.