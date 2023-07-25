10 most famous Charizard cards in Pokemon TCG of all time 

Pokemon TCG is one of the evergreen branches of the Pokemon franchise. It is not only a vibrant sport, but also a ever-growing hobby for collectors. Ever since the cards were officially released in Japan in 1996, they have grown tremendously in popularity and in price. Charizard is one of the most well-loved characters in the franchise thanks to Ash's relationship with his one.

Even on its own, it is a very cool Pocket Monster. Therefore it is not a matter of surprise that Pokemon TCG cards with Charizard are all the hype among collectors and players alike. Here's a look at some of the most popular Charizard cards in Pokemon TCG over the ages.

What are the rarest Charizard cards in Pokemon TCG?

1) Charizard Pokemon 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set

Pokemon 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Pokemon TCG card was all the rage when it came out and owning it became a status symbol among collectors as days passed. People held it very close to themselves and were reluctant to trade it.

Combined with its value on the gaming table and the general hyper around it, the card's value rose tremendously. In 2020, it was purchased by rapper Logic for $226,000. Later in 2022, it was sold for $420,000.

Considering there are only around 121 cards of this Charizard variant in the world, it is one of the rarest and most expensive TCG collectibles. It was also drawn by the community on the r/place canvas recently.

2) Charizard Topsun Blue Back

Topsun Blue Back (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Charizard card goes back to 1995, a year before Pokemon TCG was officially launched. Notwithstanding that, this is still a beloved card among the community of collectors. It is presently the most expensive item with Charizard on it, and comes with a price tag of $493,230.

There is only one offering that outprices this, which is the Pikachu Illustrator card that clocks in at approximately $6 million currently. Ironically, none of them are officially part of the TCG sets.

3) Charizard Gold Star Holo Dragon Frontiers

Gold Star Holo Dragon Frontiers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Outside of its dark color palette, the thing that helps this Charizard card stand out among its other Pokemon TCG counterparts is the fact that it depicts shiny Charizard instead of the regular orange variant. This was one of the first cards to depict the shiny form of the Kanto Fire starter.

Anyone even remotely acquainted with the franchise will be aware of its obsession with Shiny Pocket Monsters. No wonder this card sold for nearly $25,500 in 2021.

4) Charizard National Championship

National Championship (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Charizard card is yet another member of the EX Dragon expansion of Pokemon TCG. It was released in November 2003, and one of the things that adds to its value is the National Championship stamp.

As beloved as this card is, it is not that rare. This is the reason for its relatively lower pricepoint. This card is priced at approximately $1,000 for ungraded and low-graded versions. However, if you manage to find a PSA-10 variant, you may have to cough up almost $3,000 for it.

5) Charizard VMAX Brilliant Stars

VMAX Brilliant Stars (Image via Sportskeeda)

While most other cards on this list have a vintage value to them, this VMAX Charizard is still very relevant in the Pokemon TCG metagame even in 2023. In a flawless state, it may cost you upto $5,000.

This is one of the most expensive cards that is still relevant in the competitive sense of the game currently. While you can find cheap versions of it in the market that can be used while playing, a Brilliant Stars version can be quite the addition to your collection.

6) Charizard 2002 Reverse Holographic Legendary Collection

2002 Reverse Holographic Legendary Collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a slightly altered version of the OG Charizard card. As the name suggests, it has some holographic elements added to it. This made it all the rage when it originally came out, but since then it has fallen in popularity with other similar cards coming out over time.

PSA 10 graded versions of this Pokemon TCG card still go for $6,500. While this is not cheap by any means, it is outshone by many other members on this list.

7) Charizard Team Up Black Star Staff Pre-release

Team Up Black Star Staff Pre-release (Image via Sportskeeda)

This was a promotional card, which makes it special for collectors because there are only few of these printed by the producer. This paticular Pokemon TCG card was given only to people who had helped during the pre-release event for Team-Up Black Star.

The PSA-10 grade version of this card is priced at approximately $2,000. Alongside Charizard, there are also Gyarados, Machamp, and Mewtwo variants available.

8) Shining Charizard First Edition

Shining Charizard First Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most Pokemon fans will agree that Shiny Charizard is one of the coolest shiny variants of starters across all nine generations of the franchise. This card from the 2002 NEO Destiny First Edition Set captured the brilliance of the dark colored Charizard in Pokemon TCG brilliantly.

A PSA-10 version of the card has been sold for $26,000 recently, and one can only expect the prices to go up in the future as it becomes more and more rare.

9) Team Rocket Dark Charizard

Team Rocket Dark Charizard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike what the name suggests, this Pokemon TCG card doesn't feature a 'dark' or shiny Charizard. Instead, you will find that it features the regular Charizard on a dark background.

While the Pokemon anime showed Team Rocket having only relatively weak critters, this card gives them Charizard. It is one of the strongest and more popular Fire-type starters in the franchise.

10) 2003 Skyridge Holographic Charizard

2003 Skyridge Holographic (Image via Sportskeeda)

This one of the most underrated Charizard Pokemon TCG cards. It features a simple but detailed art. The fact that Charizard is on its cover is enough to make it beloved among the community.

The card sells for $12,000 on average. That is owing to its colorless holographic background as compared to the typical Fire-type one. Although it is not particularly viable in the competitive scene anymore, it is an impressive piece for collectors.