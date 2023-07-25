How to get Dark Tera Type Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for free

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now claim a Dark Tera Type Charizard for free in-game. The Pokemon Company recently revealed a Mystery Gift code containing the iconic Pokemon with a unique Tera Type that players will be able to pick up and redeem. The code comes as a part of the latest episode of Pokemon Horizons, a new anime based in Paldea, where Friede's Charizard is terastallized into a Dark-type for the first time.

Charizard's recent terastallization in Pokemon Horizons seemingly makes it the only pocket monster to have undergone all unique battle transformations across all generations in the anime, including mega evolution, Gigantamax, and terastallization. The Flame Pokemon has been an important part of the franchise's history, and recent events showcase its continuing significance.

As mentioned above, the Dark Tera Type Charizard Mystery Gift code ties up with the latest events in Pokemon Horizons Anime. The code is as follows:

DARKTERA0006

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should keep in mind that the code will only be active until August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. While this provides trainers with ample time to redeem the pocket monster, it's better to do it as early as possible, lest they forget it.

To redeem the code, players should follow these steps:

Open the X main menu in-game

Choose the Poke Portal option

Once there, select Mystery Gift

Select the Get with Code option

Enter the aforementioned Mystery Gift code

Confirm to receive the items associated with the said code

Interested players can also check out all the available July 2023 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet codes to see if they missed out on any. Earlier this month, a level 50 Shiny Arcanine was available based on the one used by Paul Chua. Currently, plenty of in-game resources are up for grabs, including 50x Fighting Tera Shards.

A Dragon Tera Type Charizard was available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the first 7-star Tera Raid Battle event back in December 2022. The formidable pocket monster had the Mightiest Mark.

Given that Charizard, Charmander, and Charmeleon are not normally available in Paldea, the event was the only opportunity to get them.

Another iteration of the 7-star Tera Raid Battle is due to start this week in the Generation IX titles. Starting from Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC, Rillaboom with a Normal Tera Type will be available as a 7-star Tera Raid boss.

The first phase of the event will come to an end on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. It will run once again from Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.