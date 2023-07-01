List of all Mystery Gift Codes to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for July 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have plenty of Mystery Gift Codes to use in July 2023 for various rewards. All codes are time sensitive, so it's best to use them as soon as they're available. This article will include what Trainers can currently use, as well as details on expiration dates and the prizes included. Note that only content available in July 2023 will be featured here.

Anything that debuts in August or later won't be included below. Still, there are several Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to use, some of which debuted recently. Don't miss your opportunity to claim free rewards.

All Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (July 2023)

Item-based gifts come in these little boxes (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Mystery Gift Codes that can be used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during July 2023:

PAULEU1CW1N: A Level 50 Shiny Arcanine (Available from June 30 to July 3, 2023)

A Level 50 Shiny Arcanine (Available from June 30 to July 3, 2023) TREASUREHUNT: 10x Rare Candy, 10x Nugget, and 1x Friend Ball (Available from June 21 to July 31, 2023)

10x Rare Candy, 10x Nugget, and 1x Friend Ball (Available from June 21 to July 31, 2023) LEVELUP: 10x Rare Candy (Available from April 14 to October 2, 2023)

10x Rare Candy (Available from April 14 to October 2, 2023) REV1VE: 5x Max Revive (Available from April 14 to October 2, 2023)

5x Max Revive (Available from April 14 to October 2, 2023) CATCHBYBALL: 5x Nest Ball, 5x Dive Ball, 5x Dusk Ball, 5x Timer Ball, 5x Quick Ball, and 5x Luxury Ball (Available from April 14 to October 2, 2023)

More may be added later this month, so stay tuned for further details. Just keep in mind that something like PAULEU1CW1N for the Shiny Arcanine expires very early (July 3), so not everything will be available later in July 2023.

Real-life events

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Get a Bronzong based upon Marcus' Bronzong through the Pokémon Store in Korea



Details @ Serebii Update: Another new distribution has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in South Korea to tie in with the release of Arceus & The Jewel of Life.Get a Bronzong based upon Marcus' Bronzong through the Pokémon Store in KoreaDetails @ serebii.net Serebii Update: Another new distribution has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in South Korea to tie in with the release of Arceus & The Jewel of Life.Get a Bronzong based upon Marcus' Bronzong through the Pokémon Store in KoreaDetails @ serebii.net https://t.co/Hr4RTILWkJ

Some Mystery Gift Codes require players to do something in the real world to earn them. Here are some examples:

Level 30 Pichu with Volt Tackle: Attend the Arceus & The Jewel of Life movie in South Korea between May 31 to July 31, 2023.

Attend the Arceus & The Jewel of Life movie in South Korea between May 31 to July 31, 2023. Level 50 Bronzong: Attend the Arceus & The Jewel of Life movie in South Korea between May 31 to July 31, 2023.

Attend the Arceus & The Jewel of Life movie in South Korea between May 31 to July 31, 2023. Level 50 Hisuian Zoroark: Purchase the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC between February 27 and October 31, 2023.

Purchase the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC between February 27 and October 31, 2023. Level 5 Flabébé with Celebrate: Go to a Pokemon Center in Japan or Singapore during the month of your birthday by October 31, 2023.

Go to a Pokemon Center in Japan or Singapore during the month of your birthday by October 31, 2023. 100x Exp. Candy S.: Go to Japan and buy a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea Pokedex Strategy Guide. Thus must be done sometime by March 2025.

These codes are random for each player, so they cannot be posted here. If a Trainer wants one of the above gifts but can't normally get it, they could try asking a friend to do it for them. Nothing here is impossible to get via alternative means if a player misses these events.

How to use Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Using codes is pretty easy (Image via Game Freak)

Here's how you can enter Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Press 'X' to pause the game. Select the Poké Portal under the Main Menu. Scroll down to Mystery Gift and select it. Get With Code or Password is what you pick. Enter a Mystery Gift Code. Select OK.

Repeat the last few steps for all remaining codes you have. Keep in mind that misspelled or expired ones do not work. On a related note, some letters that can be confused for something else are unavailable (like 'I' is gone, but '1' isn't). Thus, entering everything should be simple for most Trainers.

