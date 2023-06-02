Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes for June 2023: Rewards, how to redeem them, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes allow players to claim free rewards for hardly any effort. Everything listed here is primarily for June 2023. Some codes have existed in previous months and are still applicable here. It is worth noting that the following list doesn't include anything for Sword and Shield, as these codes are solely for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This article will get periodically updated for new codes once they're released. The next date to look forward to is June 10, 2023, as that's when a Bronzong is expected to be released worldwide for players to get. Until then, use the following codes for free loot.

List of all Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for June 2023

Players still have some codes to use (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Mystery Gift Codes available to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sometime in June 2023:

GETG0LD: Gold Bottle Cap (from May 18 to June 4, 2023)

Gold Bottle Cap (from May 18 to June 4, 2023) CATCHBYBALL: 5x Nest/Dive/Dusk/Timer/Quick/Luxury Balls (April 14 to October 2, 2023)

5x Nest/Dive/Dusk/Timer/Quick/Luxury Balls (April 14 to October 2, 2023) LEVELUP: 10x Rare Candy (April 14 to October 2, 2023)

10x Rare Candy (April 14 to October 2, 2023) REV1VE: 5x Max Revive (April 14 to October 2, 2023)

The following is a list of codes to be released later this month:

A Bronzong based on Yasuharu Shimizuwill's Senior World Championship victory: This will become available sometime between June 10 to June 11, 2023

More options may be available later this month, so stay tuned for the latest news (such as the aforementioned free Bronzong code).

Mystery Gift Codes exclusive to certain regions

Trainers who attend a Pokemon Center or Store in Japan can be given a code for a Level 25 Pikachu with Celebrate before June 30, 2023. Purchasing a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea Pokedex Strategy Guide will allow players to obtain 100x Exp. Candy S.

Attending a Pokemon Center in Japan or Singapore on the month of your birthday can give you a Lv. 5 Flabébé with Celebrate if you do it before October 31, 2023. It doesn't have to be precisely your birthday per se, as long as your trip is done within a month of it.

By comparison, South Korean players can access a Lv. 30 Pichu with Volt Tackle if they see Arceus and The Jewel of Life and use its Mystery Gift Code before July 31, 2023. All these codes are expected to be unique and cannot be posted here as a result.

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Select this option (Image via Game Freak)

Entering a code is quite easy. Here is what you do:

Pause the game. Select the Poké Portal option. Pick Mystery Gift. Select Get With Code or Password. Enter one of the available Mystery Gift Codes. Select OK to finish.

If the player entered a code correctly and it's not expired, they will receive whatever presents they've earned in a few seconds. Enter every code one by one to collect everything. Doing all this should only take a few minutes of a player's time.

That's everything for the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet codes available to use in June 2023.

