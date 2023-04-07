List of Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for April 2023

April has a few Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers. Most of them are tied to various events, which could make redeeming them a bit difficult. This guide will post all of the currently revealed Mystery Gift Codes, their rewards, and everything else players should know. Keep in mind that everything has a set time to expire, meaning some of this information won't be useful past April 2023.
The complete list will be in the next section of this article. Before that, it's worth mentioning that players can redeem any usable code under Poké Portal's "Mystery Gift" option. Make sure to select the "Get With Code/Password option."
All Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a list of Mystery Gift codes known to exist in April 2023 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to use:
- TM082 & TM087: ENJ0YBATTLE
- Palafin from the Europe International Championships: Will be revealed later
Here are a few more gifts that involve unique codes that can't be posted here since they may vary from one person to another:
- Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary)
- Birthday Flabébé
- Flying-Type Lechonk
- Hisuian Zoroark
- 100 Exp Candies S
Here is the duration date for everything posted above:
- TM082 & TM087: March 23 to April 30, 2023
- Palafin from the Europe International Championships: April 14 to April 17, 2023
- Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary): April 22 to June 30, 2023
- Birthday Flabébé: November 18, 2022, to October 31, 2023
- Flying-Type Lechonk: March 31 to April 30, 2023
- Hisuian Zoroark: February 27 to October 31, 2023
- 100 Exp Candies S: February 2, 2023, to March 2025
The rewards for everything will be covered in the following section.
Rewards for each Mystery Gift code in April 2023
Here is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can get from the following gifts:
- TM082 & TM087: Thunder Wave and Taunt TMs
- Palafin from the Europe International Championships: Level 50 Palafin based on Gavin Michael's Palafin from the 2023 Oceania International Championships
- Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary): Level 25 Pikachu holding TM025 (Facade) and may have either the Jumbo or Teensy Mark; it only knows Celebrate
- Birthday Flabébé: A Flabébé that knows Celebrate that you can get in Japanese or Singaporean Pokemon Centers on your birth month.
- Flying-Type Lechonk: A Lechonk with a Flying Tera Type to celebrate the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG release in select stores.
- Hisuian Zoroark: A Hisuian Zoroark you can get for purchasing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC
- 100 Exp Candies S: 100x Exp. Candy S. for buying a Japanese Pokedex Strategy Guide
For most players, the two TMs and Palafin are the most realistic Mystery Gift Codes that they can redeem without spending anything extra.
Palafin Europe International Championships news
Gavin Michaels won the 2023 Oceania International Championship. His Palafin will be distributed to players in a Cherish Ball with the following build:
- Level: 50
- Nature: Adamant
- Item: Mystic Water
- Moves: Jet Punch + Wave Crash + Haze + Protect
- Tera Type: Water
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will get the code for it during the Europe International Championships later this month.
