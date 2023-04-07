List of Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for April 2023

April has a few Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers. Most of them are tied to various events, which could make redeeming them a bit difficult. This guide will post all of the currently revealed Mystery Gift Codes, their rewards, and everything else players should know. Keep in mind that everything has a set time to expire, meaning some of this information won't be useful past April 2023.

The complete list will be in the next section of this article. Before that, it's worth mentioning that players can redeem any usable code under Poké Portal's "Mystery Gift" option. Make sure to select the "Get With Code/Password option."

All Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers can always look forward to some freebies (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Mystery Gift codes known to exist in April 2023 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to use:

TM082 & TM087: ENJ0YBATTLE

ENJ0YBATTLE Palafin from the Europe International Championships: Will be revealed later

Here are a few more gifts that involve unique codes that can't be posted here since they may vary from one person to another:

Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary)

Birthday Flabébé

Flying-Type Lechonk

Hisuian Zoroark

100 Exp Candies S

Here is the duration date for everything posted above:

TM082 & TM087: March 23 to April 30, 2023

March 23 to April 30, 2023 Palafin from the Europe International Championships: April 14 to April 17, 2023

April 14 to April 17, 2023 Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary): April 22 to June 30, 2023

April 22 to June 30, 2023 Birthday Flabébé: November 18, 2022, to October 31, 2023

November 18, 2022, to October 31, 2023 Flying-Type Lechonk: March 31 to April 30, 2023

March 31 to April 30, 2023 Hisuian Zoroark: February 27 to October 31, 2023

February 27 to October 31, 2023 100 Exp Candies S: February 2, 2023, to March 2025

The rewards for everything will be covered in the following section.

Rewards for each Mystery Gift code in April 2023

You can enter any usable Mystery Gift Code here (Image via Game Freak)

Here is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can get from the following gifts:

TM082 & TM087: Thunder Wave and Taunt TMs

Thunder Wave and Taunt TMs Palafin from the Europe International Championships: Level 50 Palafin based on Gavin Michael's Palafin from the 2023 Oceania International Championships

Level 50 Palafin based on Gavin Michael's Palafin from the 2023 Oceania International Championships Pikachu (Pokemon Center 25th Anniversary): Level 25 Pikachu holding TM025 (Facade) and may have either the Jumbo or Teensy Mark; it only knows Celebrate

Level 25 Pikachu holding TM025 (Facade) and may have either the Jumbo or Teensy Mark; it only knows Celebrate Birthday Flabébé: A Flabébé that knows Celebrate that you can get in Japanese or Singaporean Pokemon Centers on your birth month.

A Flabébé that knows Celebrate that you can get in Japanese or Singaporean Pokemon Centers on your birth month. Flying-Type Lechonk: A Lechonk with a Flying Tera Type to celebrate the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG release in select stores.

A Lechonk with a Flying Tera Type to celebrate the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG release in select stores. Hisuian Zoroark: A Hisuian Zoroark you can get for purchasing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

A Hisuian Zoroark you can get for purchasing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC 100 Exp Candies S: 100x Exp. Candy S. for buying a Japanese Pokedex Strategy Guide

For most players, the two TMs and Palafin are the most realistic Mystery Gift Codes that they can redeem without spending anything extra.

Palafin Europe International Championships news

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: A Palafin based on Gavin Michaels' Palafin is to be distributed via Serial Code during the European International Championships live stream next week serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: A Palafin based on Gavin Michaels' Palafin is to be distributed via Serial Code during the European International Championships live stream next week serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/FWAk6fxtlz

Gavin Michaels won the 2023 Oceania International Championship. His Palafin will be distributed to players in a Cherish Ball with the following build:

Level: 50

50 Nature: Adamant

Adamant Item: Mystic Water

Mystic Water Moves: Jet Punch + Wave Crash + Haze + Protect

Jet Punch + Wave Crash + Haze + Protect Tera Type: Water

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will get the code for it during the Europe International Championships later this month.

