Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Palafin Mystery Gift Code: How to redeem it, moveset, and more

A limited-time Mystery Gift Code is available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to use for a free Palafin. Trainers have to claim this offer between April 14 and 17, 2023. 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N is the code you need to use. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't allow O's or other conflicting letters, so gamers can easily enter it without a problem.

Normally, one can only get Palafin in a 5-star Tera Raid or level up their Finizen at Level 38 with another player in a Union Circle. This free offer should be far more convenient for Trainers, especially since it already has good moves and is fully EV Trained.

How to get a free Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via a Mystery Gift Code

You should see this message if you redeemed the Mystery Gift Code correctly (Image via Game Freak)

Here is how you can redeem Palafin via a Mystery Gift Code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pause the game to bring up the Main Menu. Go to Poké Portal. Select the Mystery Gift option. Select Get With Code/Password. Use 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N. Accept the Gavin's Palafin Gift option.

The whole process is pretty easy and has been tested to work. Just remember that this Mystery Gift Code expires after April 17, 2023.

Palafin moveset, Nature, item, and other information

Its stats and other details will be the same for everybody (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a quick rundown of what you should know about this Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Level: 50

50 Tera Type: Water

Water Item: Mystic Water

Mystic Water Nature: Adamant

Adamant Moves: Jet Punch + Wave Crash + Haze + Protect

Jet Punch + Wave Crash + Haze + Protect EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense Current Ribbon or Mark: Battle Champion Mark

Gavin used this exact build to win the 2023 Oceania International Championships, which means it's obviously competitively viable. The Mystery Gift Code for it was given away for free at the Europe International Championships. Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet use this code and rewards the exact same Palafin.

Its moves and stats will also be the same for everybody (Image via Game Freak)

Some players might be curious to find out more about this Water-type. Here are the stats of this Pokemon from the free code (0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N):

207 HP

134 Attack

93 Defense

59 Sp. Atk

82 Sp. Def

120 Speed

Trainers can change EVs and Nature if they'd like, but the current build is good enough as is. Likewise, players can alter the moves if they wish to since nothing about these Event Pokemon is locked.

On a related note, players also have other free codes to use anytime between April 14 and October 2, 2023:

LEVELUP: 10x Rare Candy

10x Rare Candy REV1VE: 5x Max Revive

5x Max Revive CATCHBYBALL: 5x Nest Balls + 5x Dive Balls + 5x Dusk Balls + 5x Timer Balls + 5x Quick Balls + 5x Luxury Balls

