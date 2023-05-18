We asked AI how NBA stars would look like Pokemon trainers (and the results are brilliant)

Midjourney, a generative AI program, has produced some amazing images of NBA superstars looking like Pokemon trainers.

The 2023 NBA playoffs is in its latter stages already with just four teams remaining. The LA Lakers are battling the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, while the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference finals.

Sportskeeda Basketball asked Midjourney to reimagine NBA players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic as Pokemon trainers.

Here are the stunning results:

LeBron James as a Pokemon Trainer.

LeBron James has been stellar in his 20th season in the NBA. James has showed signs of slowing down over the course of the campaign, but continues to show off his longevity and greatness at the same time.

Steph Curry as a Pokemon trainer.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Curry, known as a the Baby Faced Assasin, looks like a really good Pokemon trainer in his teens.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic might just be the best player in the world right now. He also looks like a gym leader that's ready for a Pokemon battle and will laugh at you when you lose.

Nikola Jokic as a Pokemon trainer.

Jimmy Butler is playing like a madman this postseason, leading the No. 8 seed Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference finals. Butler might not know anything about Pokemons, but he sure look like a legitimate Pokemon trainer.

Jimmy Butler as a Pokemon trainer.

Finally, it's not the NBA without the great Michael Jordan. Here he is a Pokemon trainer who take things personally all the time.

Michael Jordan as a Pokemon trainer.

Did NBA star Ja Morant used AI to compose his statement of apology?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies broke his silence over his suspension on Tuesday, a few days after he was caught on Instagram Live brandishing a gun for a second time since March.

Morant released an apology via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Despite the statement from Morant, some fans thought that his apology was too robotic even for someone with a PR team. People on Twitter quickly claimed that Morant used an AI to compose his apology. Here's an image of someone who asked ChatGPT to create an apology:

GIFT @Giftaveli @wojespn They saying this where he got his apology from hahaha @wojespn They saying this where he got his apology from hahaha https://t.co/NeaKwRtmT7

While it cannot be confirmed if Morant and his team use AI to compose his statement, it's good that he has broken his silence over the matter. However, it would take more than an apology to clear his name.

The NBA has started investigating his second gun video incident in less than three months. Several insiders believe that Morant is facing a lengthy suspension, possibly more than his initial punishment of eight games back in March.

Some people are still unsure why the league is making a big deal out of Morant's recklessness. He might have not broken any laws and not facing jail time. However, he's employed by a private organization that's part of an even bigger entity that have their own sets of rules and policies.

