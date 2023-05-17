How long has Gregg Popovich been the San Antonio Spurs head coach? Finding out more about his legendary career

Gregg Popovich is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA today. He's been in charge of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996. He led the Spurs to five NBA championships, with one Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

Popovich started his coaching career as an assistant at Air Force before taking over Pomona-Pitzer's basketball program. He would began his NBA career as an assistant in San Antonio from 1998 to 1992. After a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors, he returned to the Spurs in 1994 to serve as general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer named himself as head coach after a rough start to the 1996-97 NBA season. The Spurs finished with the worst record in the league that season, but it nabbed them the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NBA draft. Duncan led the Spurs to their first championship two years later, teaming up with David Robinson to win one more in 2003.

Duncan's partnership with Gregg Popovich will lead to a total of five titles, winning an additional three in 2005, 2007 and 2014. Popovich cemented himself as one of the greatest head coaches in NBA history.

However, Duncan and Robinson were not the only Hall of Fame players he had on his team over the years. Manu Ginobili was inducted to the Hall of Fame last year, while Tony Parker will get in alongside Popovich later this year. Kawhi Leonard, who was the Finals MVP in 2014, is a future Hall of Famer as well.

Also Read: "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes a bold statement after the Spurs land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft

Gregg Popovich accolodes and accomplishments

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs

In addition to five NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich is also the winningest coach in league history. Popovich has a regular season record of 1,366 wins against 761 losses. He also has 170 wins in the postseason.

The 74-year-old coach has been named as Coach of the Year three times in 2003, 2012 and 2014. He was also named among the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration.

Popovich also took charge of Team USA after the 2016 Rio Olympics. He lead the Americans to the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, coaching players such as Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.

Also Read: Why is Ja Morant in trouble for having a gun? Reason behind NBA suspension leaves internet users skeptical

Poll : 0 votes