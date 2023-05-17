"I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes a bold statement after the Spurs land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft

Victor Wembanyama is already looking forward to winning a championship with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama is the consensus first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and the Spurs just won the right to select him following the lottery.

In an interview with ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who personally flew to France, Wembanyama discussed his plans once he gets into the NBA. He put the league on notice already by saying that he wants to win a championship as soon as possible.

"My heart's beating. I got everyone I love around me," Wembanyama said. "It's really a special moment I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life. ... I'm gonna make everything to win as many games as possible. I'm trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready."

