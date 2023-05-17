The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Full results as Spurs land No. 1 pick

The San Antonio Spurs will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft following the lottery in Chicago on Tuesday night. The Spurs were tied with the Houston Rockets for the second-worst record in the league just behind the Detroit Pistons.

All three teams had the best odds to get the No. 1 pick, but it was the Spurs that got the lucky bounce from the lottery balls. They are expected to select Victor Wembanyama, who has been touted as the best prospect since LeBron James, of Metropolitans 92 in France.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets overcome the odds to get the second overall pick. The Rockets dropped down to No. 4, while the Detroit Pistons were quite a bit unlucky at No. 5. The Portland Trail Blazers will get the third overall selection in the upcoming draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes a bold statement after the Spurs land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft

Full NBA Draft Lottery results

2021 NBA Draft

As mentioned earlier, the San Antonio Spurs will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets get the second selection, while No. 3 to 5 are the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, respectively.

Here are the rest of the lottery results from sixth to 14th:

No. 6 - Orlando Magic

No. 7 - Indiana Pacers

No. 8 - Washington Wizards

No. 9 - Utah Jazz

No. 10 - Dallas Mavericks

No. 11 - Orlando Magic (from the Chicago Bulls)

No. 12 - OKC Thunder

No. 13 - Toronto Raptors

No. 14 - New Orleans Pelicans

NBA @NBA



Watch the 2023 The 2023 #NBADraft Lottery presented by State Farm Results.Watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on June 22nd at 8pm/et on ESPN! The 2023 #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm Results.Watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on June 22nd at 8pm/et on ESPN! https://t.co/qBMBH9fska

Also Read: What song was Ja Morant listening to? NBA YoungBoy's music trolled online in wake of IG gun flashing incident

Victor Wembanyama looking to win a ring with the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama out of France first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has been touted as one of, if not, the greatest prospects in history.

There has never been a player quite like Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-5 and has the mobility of guard. The 19-year-old big man can also handle the ball and shoot from beyond the arc. However, his highest ceiling is on the defensive end due to his size and length.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke to Wembanyama after the lottery to ask him about his reaction to the Spurs landing the first overall pick. He was thankful to his family, but expressed his interest in winning an NBA championship as soon as possible.

"My heart's beating. I got everyone I love around me," Wembanyama said. "It's really a special moment I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life. ... I'm gonna make everything to win as many games as possible. I'm trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready."

Also Read: Why is Ja Morant in trouble for having a gun? Reason behind NBA suspension leaves internet users skeptical

Poll : 0 votes