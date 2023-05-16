What song was Ja Morant listening to? NBA YoungBoy's music trolled online in wake of IG gun flashing incident

Ja Morant was jamming to NBA YoungBoy's music in his recent viral video flashing a gun on Instagram Live. It was also revealed that Morant was listening to NBA YoungBoy before the incident happened.

RaphouseTV on Twitter recently released a video of Morant dancing atop a vehicle dancing to Big Truck by NBA YoungBoy. The gun brandishing video allegedly happened shortly afterwards, with Morant and his friends listening to 1.5 by the same artist.

Rap-Up also reported that Morant's viral video happened just a day after NBA YoungBoy released his latest album, Richest Opp. It's no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies guard is a huge fan of the popular rapper, but it might be time for him to keep it down if he gets a lengthy suspension from the NBA.

Fans on social media began trolling Ja Morant, as well as NBA YoungBoy. Some are even blaming the musical artist for what's happening with Morant. However, it's all about making the wrong decisions for Morant, who has been involved in multiple gun incidents over the past year.

Here are some of the reactions to Morant and NBA YoungBoy on Twitter:

? @Neareastt6 D. Rose watching Ja Morant waste 2 healthy knees tryna be Youngboy D. Rose watching Ja Morant waste 2 healthy knees tryna be Youngboy https://t.co/ZjV3ejYALL

Tʀᴇᴇᴢ™ 🌊🌲 @0CEANGR0WNTREEZ Ja Morant anytime he listen to NBA YoungBoy Ja Morant anytime he listen to NBA YoungBoy https://t.co/NTjZrFrrBi

خالص @Kahlis_8 @raphousetv2 Bro got a deal with the wrong NBA he should’ve signed to Youngboy @raphousetv2 Bro got a deal with the wrong NBA he should’ve signed to Youngboy https://t.co/I0Jbjo2GVA

Pimpin P @Prynce003 @raphousetv2 My mind can’t help but think of how much free promo Ja done gave YoungBoy. I fw YoungBoy too but if I was Ja you gotta cut me a check at this point @raphousetv2 My mind can’t help but think of how much free promo Ja done gave YoungBoy. I fw YoungBoy too but if I was Ja you gotta cut me a check at this point

JSP 🤍 @JSP4PF Ja Morant needs to stop listening to Youngboy and listen to real music like Lil Baby & Lil Durk then he will have no problems Ja Morant needs to stop listening to Youngboy and listen to real music like Lil Baby & Lil Durk then he will have no problems

Aaron @aaroncabrera_ Ja Morant anytime he hears youngboy come on Ja Morant anytime he hears youngboy come on https://t.co/tdB7YMCrcW

Kwame Brown calls Ja Morant NBA dumb boy

Kwame Brown and Ja Morant

Kwame Brown was one of many current and former NBA personalities who were critical of Ja Morant following another viral gun incident. Brown went on to compare Morant to rapper NBA YoungBoy, but called the Memphis Grizzlies superstar NBA dumb boy.

"Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh?" Brown said. "You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns. Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera? You want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bullsh*t apology and show a gun on Instagram Live.

"I've heard of NBA YoungBoy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest motherf***er in the league." (h/t Basket News)

Brown also told Morant to surround himself with better friends. He explained that real friends won't let him do anything bad or stupid that could affect himself. For most, if not all of Morant's issues over the past year, his friend Davonte Pack has been involved.

"You're allowing yourself to the level of your motherf***ing friends, and they're not your friends," Brown said. "Your friends should've looked at you with your motherf***ing gun in your hand, slapped that motherf***er out your hand, and fought you on camera.

"You know why? At least the white folks that paying you could say, 'Well, at least he got somebody around that cares about him.' That n***a should've been whooping your ass with that gun on camera so no white folks can void your goddamn contract."

