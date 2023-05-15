"Best NBA wife" - Savannah James wins over the internet with a rare interview on living as LeBron James' spouse

Savannah James is married to quite possibly the most popular NBA player on the planet, LeBron James. Despite their high-profile relationship, Savannah has been able to remain private and hardley ever makes any public appearances by herself.
In a rare interview with The Cut, Savannah opened up about his relationship with "The King." She also revealed how she has stayed away from the spotlight unlike other NBA players' wives.
"That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys," Savannah said. "I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that."
Fans on social media praised Savannah James for maintaining her private life as the spouse of LeBron James. It's really difficult to stay out of the spotlight if you're married to one of the most popular basketball players in the planet and the most divisive NBA superstar ever.
Nevertheless, one fan called Savannah the best NBA wife out there:
"Best nba wife"
Here are other reactions to Savannah's rare interview:
Savannah James is on social media and is no stranger to thirst comments onher Instagram. However, LeBron James' wife doesn't mind the remarks and appreciates the fans that take their time writing them.
"I could see it and I appreciate it," Savannah said. "Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they're doing at the time. I just took it as it came. Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I’m cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I'm at right now and this is my time to, I don't know, be seen."
LeBron and Savannah James' love story
LeBron and Savannah James began dating when they were in high school at St.Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. Savannah has supported LeBron ever since he was called the "Chosen One," eventually having their first child together, LeBron Jr., also known as Bronny, in 2004.
The lovely couple had two more children, son Bryce and daughter Zhuri. They finally got married in 2013 afer more than a decade of dating and three children together. They currently live in Los Angeles, with Bronny committing to USC for next year's collegiate basketball season.
Savannah told The Cut that she prefers living in LA over Ohio and Miami.
"I really like LA and always wanted to live here," Savannah said. "My brother lived here for a really long time, and I would visit him. Going to Miami was almost kind of a college experience for the both of us. But it was really fun, we had a great time. I grew up in Ohio, so I'm used to humidity."
