"He thinks he so good that they won't blackball him" - Fans put pressure on Nike to drop Ja Morant amid gun video scandal

Fans are starting to pile on the pressure on Nike to drop Ja Morant following another gun video scandal on Instagram. Morant, who was punished after brandishing a gun two months ago, did the same thing again on Sunday and could be looking at a lengthy suspension.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday that they are suspending Morant from any team-related activities. Morant was caught on his friend Davonte Pack's Instagram Live showing off a hand gun once again. The NBA has begun an investigation and will likely punish the young guard next season.

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant," the team said in a statement. "He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time."

Fans on social media started going after Morant, who was confident following his initial suspension that he'll be doing changes for life. However, it seems like that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar has not learned his lesson, as he was caught with another gun-related incident.

Some fans started putting pressure on Nike to suspend or even sever their ties with the 23-year-old guard. One fan on Twitter said:

"It's unfortunate that at 23 Ja Morant doesn't realize he's not bigger than the NBA," the fan tweeted. "He thinks he so good that they won't blackball him. The NBA will void his contract. He'll lose that money. He'll lose Nike and his other endorsements and he'll be forgotten."

Here are other fans calling out Nike and Morant:

🌟 @ReavesWrld__ Reminder: Nike really chose Ja Morant over Kyrie Reminder: Nike really chose Ja Morant over Kyrie https://t.co/IDN2XmIxzT

🐟 @itsabestill Friendly reminder that Ja Morant has a hefty Nike sponsorship that even gave him his own signature shoe deal and that De’Aaron Fox was dropped by Nike in 2022. Friendly reminder that Ja Morant has a hefty Nike sponsorship that even gave him his own signature shoe deal and that De’Aaron Fox was dropped by Nike in 2022.

Tune, MBA, CISSP @CartuneNetwerk 🏻



Ja Morant:



Nike/NBA/Sprite: We gonna make sure your kid’s kids are rich, just don’t record yourself wylin please that’s all we askJa Morant: Nike/NBA/Sprite: We gonna make sure your kid’s kids are rich, just don’t record yourself wylin please that’s all we ask 🙏🏻 Ja Morant: https://t.co/xaNGp7txfT

Clayton Collier @ClaytonJCollier Of course this impact the Grizzlies, Nike, Ja Morant, etc.



But you know who this is really unfair to? Teniya Morant.



She just graduated from Houston this weekend. His sister should be their family’s focus. Not Ja making another foolish decision. Of course this impact the Grizzlies, Nike, Ja Morant, etc.But you know who this is really unfair to? Teniya Morant. She just graduated from Houston this weekend. His sister should be their family’s focus. Not Ja making another foolish decision.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell I expect Nike to at least pause its relationship with Ja Morant by tomorrow. I expect Nike to at least pause its relationship with Ja Morant by tomorrow.

Al Weezy @Nternational_Al People keep looking at Ja Morant's actions in terms of legality. The issue is that the NBA, Nike etc. has invested millions in him. That investment relies heavily on his appeal to kids and families. In addition to staying free and healthy, but waiving guns in public reduces that People keep looking at Ja Morant's actions in terms of legality. The issue is that the NBA, Nike etc. has invested millions in him. That investment relies heavily on his appeal to kids and families. In addition to staying free and healthy, but waiving guns in public reduces that

NFTJOHN @NFTJOHN_1 Ja Morant Larping as A gangster, flashing A gun on Ig Live for the second time is the dumbest shit I’ve seen A professional athlete do in A very long time!



He’s definitely getting dropped by Nike this time! Smh! 🤦‍♂️ Ja Morant Larping as A gangster, flashing A gun on Ig Live for the second time is the dumbest shit I’ve seen A professional athlete do in A very long time! He’s definitely getting dropped by Nike this time! Smh! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8XQOKivXp3

Omar @socialchanger



Take it from this former low-income schoolteacher: Any other action sends the wrong message to kids



#JaMorant #NBA Time to cut bait with Ja Morant, @Nike Take it from this former low-income schoolteacher: Any other action sends the wrong message to kids Time to cut bait with Ja Morant, @Nike Take it from this former low-income schoolteacher: Any other action sends the wrong message to kids#JaMorant #NBA https://t.co/UwRekwF66t

John @iam_johnw Ja morant potentially lost over 40 million , a Nike deal and his other endorsements over an Instagram live that had 100 people in it … only yes men around ja Ja morant potentially lost over 40 million , a Nike deal and his other endorsements over an Instagram live that had 100 people in it … only yes men around ja

Nike signed Morant to a deal back in his rookie season in 2019. They amped up their partnership this season after the shoe company released Kyrie Irving from his contract.

However, Morant making another dumb decision related to guns could cost him his sponsorship with Nike, as well as Powerade.

How long will the NBA suspend Ja Morant?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant is reportedly facing a lengthy suspension at the start of next season, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Woj noted that many league executives will put a lot of pressure on the NBA to punish Morant for his second gun video-related scandal.

"Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension, to start next season after this latest incident when he had an apparent firearm in his possession," Wojnarowski said. "This is twice in two months now. The league suspended him for eight games, retroactive to really just two games, earlier this season.

"I sense already today that Adam Silver is going to feel increasing pressure from other teams in the league who see this as much as it impacts the Grizzlies. It impacts their ability to market their players."

