"He thinks he so good that they won't blackball him" - Fans put pressure on Nike to drop Ja Morant amid gun video scandal

Fans are starting to pile on the pressure on Nike to drop Ja Morant following another gun video scandal on Instagram. Morant, who was punished after brandishing a gun two months ago, did the same thing again on Sunday and could be looking at a lengthy suspension.
The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday that they are suspending Morant from any team-related activities. Morant was caught on his friend Davonte Pack's Instagram Live showing off a hand gun once again. The NBA has begun an investigation and will likely punish the young guard next season.
"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant," the team said in a statement. "He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time."
Fans on social media started going after Morant, who was confident following his initial suspension that he'll be doing changes for life. However, it seems like that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar has not learned his lesson, as he was caught with another gun-related incident.
Some fans started putting pressure on Nike to suspend or even sever their ties with the 23-year-old guard. One fan on Twitter said:
"It's unfortunate that at 23 Ja Morant doesn't realize he's not bigger than the NBA," the fan tweeted. "He thinks he so good that they won't blackball him. The NBA will void his contract. He'll lose that money. He'll lose Nike and his other endorsements and he'll be forgotten."
Here are other fans calling out Nike and Morant:
Nike signed Morant to a deal back in his rookie season in 2019. They amped up their partnership this season after the shoe company released Kyrie Irving from his contract.
However, Morant making another dumb decision related to guns could cost him his sponsorship with Nike, as well as Powerade.
How long will the NBA suspend Ja Morant?
Ja Morant is reportedly facing a lengthy suspension at the start of next season, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Woj noted that many league executives will put a lot of pressure on the NBA to punish Morant for his second gun video-related scandal.
"Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension, to start next season after this latest incident when he had an apparent firearm in his possession," Wojnarowski said. "This is twice in two months now. The league suspended him for eight games, retroactive to really just two games, earlier this season.
"I sense already today that Adam Silver is going to feel increasing pressure from other teams in the league who see this as much as it impacts the Grizzlies. It impacts their ability to market their players."
