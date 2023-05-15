"I've heard of NBA YoungBoy but you NBA dumb boy" - Former 1st overall pick rips apart Ja Morant after latest gun incident on IG Live

Former first overall pick Kwame Brown went off on Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies following another gun incident on Instagram Live. Morant was once again facing suspension from the NBA after he showed off his gun in a video by his friend Davonte Pack.

In a video uploaded on social media, Brown called out Morant for putting himself in a bad position merely months after he was suspended by the league. He even compared the Grizzlies superstar to NBA YoungBoy, but called him NBA dumb boy for all the bad decisions he made in the past year.

"Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh?" Brown said. "You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns. Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera? You want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bullsh*t apology and show a gun on Instagram Live.

"I've heard of NBA YoungBoy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest motherf***er in the league." (h/t Basket News)

Kwame Brown also gave Ja Morant some sound advice to choose his friends wisely. Brown explained that real friends won't put him in a position unlike what Devonte Pack put him into.

"You're allowing yourself to the level of your motherf***ing friends, and they're not your friends," Brown said. "Your friends should've looked at you with your motherf***ing gun in your hand, slapped that motherf***er out your hand, and fought you on camera.

"You know why? At least the white folks that paying you could say, 'Well, at least he got somebody around that cares about him.' That n***a should've been whooping your ass with that gun on camera so no white folks can void your goddamn contract."

Ja Morant facing lengthy suspension to start 2023-24 NBA season

Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for doing any team activities on Sunday. Morant was caught on video showing off a gun just two months after he was suspended for the same stunt. The NBA is already investigating the incident and they could punish Morant more since it's his second offense.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant is facing a lengthy suspension at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Grizzlies superstar will likely get a double-digit suspension from the league.

"Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension, to start next season after this latest incident when he had an apparent firearm in his possession," Wojnarowski said. "This is twice in two months now. The league suspended him for eight games, retroactive to really just two games, earlier this season."

