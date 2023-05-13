What is Jonathan Kuminga's contract details with Warriors? Salary, duration and more

Jonathan Kuminga was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga is in his second season and has shown some improvement throughout the course of the campaign. However, he's barely played in the postseason against the Sacrameno Kings and LA Lakers.

The 20-year-old forward averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 67 games in the regular season. He shot 52.5% from the field, 37.0% from beyond the arc and 65.2% from the charity stripe.

There were some rough moments for Kuminga during the season, but was largely a positive one. His role under head coach Steve Kerr was an energizer either as a starter or off the bench. He had to cover for Andrew Wiggins, who was out due to family matter after the All-Star break.

Jonathan Kuminga signed a four-year, $24.9 million contract after getting drafted. Kuminga earned $5.5 million in his rookie season and currently has a salary of $5.7 million in his sophomore campaign.

The Golden State Warriors have already exercised their Team Option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $6 million. The defending champions also have a $.6 million Team Option for Kuminga's fourth year, making him eligible for a contract extension in the summer of 2024.

If the Warriors and Kuminga can't agree on a rookie extension, he'll be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer valued at $10.2 million. Golden State's ownership has a huge decision to make since they are entering the final phase of their dynasty.

Jonathan Kuminga having a hard time being out of the rotation in the playoffs

Jonathan Kuminga averaged 20.8 minutes per game in the regular season. Kuminga was one of the Golden State Warriors' top options off the bench. However, he has lost his place in the rotation in the postseason.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle last week, Kuminga discussed having a hard time adjusting to his limited role in the playoffs. He noted that he's ready to prove himself again and earn more minutes.

"It's still tough to lock in every single time," Kuminga said. "It's still tough to smile every single time. But knowing where I've come from, seeing how many things that I've actually been through that a lot of people don't know that got me to this point. ... You can't stop the sun from shining, and at some point, the sun is going to come out. That's what keeps me ready every day."

With Andrew Wiggins dealing with a rib injury, Kuminga could earn himself some minutes. But for that to happen, the Warriors will have to overcome the LA Lakers and move on to the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets.

