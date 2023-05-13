"He is the best closer in the game" - Former NBA champion lauds Jimmy Butler's clutch gene

Jimmy Butler has put the Miami Heat on their back and they are one win away from the Eastern Conference finals as the No. 8 seed. Heat teammate Kevin Love has nothing but praise for Butler, who he called the best closer in the NBA today.

In an interview with ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Love discussed Butler's current postseason run and lauded his clutch gene.

"He is the best closer in the game in my opinion," Love said.

Love also compared Butler to LeBron James, who he played with in Cleveland from 2014 to 2018, winning one championship together in 2016. He explained that Jimmy G. Buckets' unselfishness might be the most underrated part of his game.

"He's somebody who's special, brings it every single night, sets the tone for us," Love said. "And he does it in different ways. When the ball is in his hand, whether you come and double or not, he's going to make a play, we're going to get an open shot. You almost have to pick your poison with him.

"But I think what's overlooked about Jimmy is he's extremely unselfish so while he is getting his buckets and he steps his game up when it comes to scoring in the playoffs, he is certainly passing the ball, finding us in different ways."

Jimmy Butler has been simply phenomenal in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Butler might also just one of the three best players in this postseason, alongside Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic.

Butler is currently averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals in nine playoff games. He's also shooting 55.1% from the field, 39.4% from beyond the arc and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

Jimmy Butler playing with an ankle injury

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered late in Game 1 of their series against the New York Knicks. Butler missed Game 2, but made his return in Game 3. He's only averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists against the Knicks.

Butler was even listed on the injury report ahead of Game 6 on Friday. However, the Miami Heat star decided to suit up as they will try to end things and move on the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat are already short-handed with Tyler Herro also out with a broken hand. Herro has been Miami's second-best player this season. If the Heat prevails against the Knicks, they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series.

