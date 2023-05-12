"Doc Rivers choking again" - Celtics fans troll Joel Embiid and Sixers as they lose another closeout game at home

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers failed to close out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at home. Celtics fans trolled the reigning MVP and their former head coach as their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup shifts to Boston for Game 7.

Jayson Tatum had a terrible performance in the first three quarters before coming alive in the final period. Tatum scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, hitting daggers left and right to put the game away. He acknowledged his struggles in his post-game interview, but reminded everyone how good he is.

"Humbly, I'm one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum said. "You go through struggles, go through slumps. It's a long game. Thankfully, I've got some great teammates that held it down. They all trust me.

"They tell me, 'Keep taking great looks. It's gonna fall. Keep impacting the game in other ways.' And all that matters was we won this game. Give ourselves another chance, come back home for a Game 7."

Boston Celtics fans quickly reacted to their team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Joel Embiid had a good game, but they failed to capitalize on their homecourt advantage. Celtics fans trolled Embiid, who is a troll on social media himself, as well as Doc Rivers for their 95-86 loss.

One fan even said:

"Doc Rivers choking again."

Here are other reactions to the the Sixers losing a closeout game:

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport Doc Rivers teams when they have a chance to win the series and advance in the playoffs. @BleacherReport Doc Rivers teams when they have a chance to win the series and advance in the playoffs. https://t.co/r0jTvq4JZM

NFL Draft Fan 2023 @MDavenport245 @BleacherReport Just when you thought the Sixers were about to turn a corner, they falter. Good luck trying to predict what happens in game 7. Can’t trust either of these teams @BleacherReport Just when you thought the Sixers were about to turn a corner, they falter. Good luck trying to predict what happens in game 7. Can’t trust either of these teams

Joel Embiid needs to take over if Sixers want a chance to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid finished Game 6 with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Not a bad game for the MVP, but he has to do more in Game 7 if the Philadelphia 76ers want to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Embiid will need to really take over the game and not let a struggling James Harden affect the entire team. Harden had another bad game following a great one, scoring just 13 points and going 4-for-16 from the field. He did have seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Doc Rivers also has to make the necessary adjustments. He's been criticized over the years for letting his teams lose in closeout games. He's the only coach in NBA history to blow a 3-1 lead three times.

The Sixers were up 3-2, and they had a golden opportunity at home and blew it. Game 7 of the Sixers-Celtics series is on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston. It's a tough environment to win, especially in a Game 7 setting.

