What did Flau'Jae Johnson say? 9/11 lyrics controversy explained as LSU releases statement amid backlash 

LSU star and rapper Flau'Jae Johnson faced backlash after releasing a remix that referenced the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened in New York. Johnson has already taken down the video on her Twitter account, but it can still be found in some YouTube channels.

According to multiple reports, the 19-year-old guard released a remix of Put It on Da Floor by Latto. The controversial and tasteless lyrics was referencing to smoking pot while driving a Porsche 911, which got connected to the horrific Sept. 11 attacks more than 20 years ago.

"In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers," Johnson rapped.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson facing backlash after putting “In this 9/11 blowing smoke just like the towers” in her freestyle LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson facing backlash after putting “In this 9/11 blowing smoke just like the towers” in her freestyle 😳👀 https://t.co/xj5sehGoh0

The 9/11 tragedy was one of the darkest periods in United States history. Around 3,000 people died during the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center and The Pentagon. An estimated 6,000 to 25,000 people suffered from injuries as well.

LSU has already released a statement regarding Flau'Jae Johnson's recent controversy. The university revealed that Johnson felt remorseful about what happened, but never intented to offend anyone.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together," the statement said.

Johnson was born two years after 9/11 and might have not known the impact of the tragedy to a lot of people in America, as well as the entire world. The US government started the war on terror because of the attacks, which led to more lives lost overseas.

Flau'jae Johnson's rap and basketball career

Flau'jae Johnson of the LSU Tigers

Flau'jae Johnson uses her first name as her stage name and is currently signed to a distribution deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Johnson began rapping at an early age and appeared on Lifestime's The Rap Game when she was 13 years old. She was also a contestant at America's Got Talent a year later and returned again earlier this year.

Johnson is the daughter of the late rapper Camouflage, who was murdered six months before she was born. Camouflage is known for his songs Cut Friends and Laying My Stunt Down.

Meanwhile, Johnson was also a two-sport athlete (baseball and basketball) in high school at Sprayberry in Marietta, Georgia. Sprayberry ended up retiring her basketball jersey for scoring a school-record of 1,615 career points.

Johnson committed to LSU and won the NCAA championship in her freshman year. She was also named SEC Rookie of the Year after averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games this season.

