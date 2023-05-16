Why is Ja Morant in trouble for having a gun? Reason behind NBA suspension leaves internet users skeptical

Ja Morant is back in trouble after brandishing a gun on Instagram Live that made the rounds online in Saturday. The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended him from participating in any team-related activities on Sunday, while the NBA will likely hand out a steeper punishment at the start of next season.

However, people online are starting to ask why Morant is in trouble for having gun, given that it's in his right to own one as part of the Second Ammendment. One of those people was Fox News' Will Cain, who questioned the reasons for Morant's suspension.

"Explain to me something," Cain said on Twitter. "Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it's still legal? It may be stupid, but I don't know what he's done to be suspended."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Cain @willcain Explain to me something.



Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal?



It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended.

Explain to me something. Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal? It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended. https://t.co/mP1APeUgEi

It seems like Will Cain was not the only one who was asking questions about Morant's suspension. Several people on Twitter are also calling out the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA for their treatment of Morant. One fan even said:

"Is there a reason that Ja Morant is not allowed to carry a gun? You see people posing with guns all the time on this platform and they do not get in any kind of trouble. Did he lose his 2nd amendment rights? I don't really follow basketball but am curious."

getoffmylawn @animedad69 Is there a reason that Ja Morant is not allowed to carry a gun? You see people posing with guns all the time on this platform and they do not get in any kind of trouble. Did he lose his 2nd amendment rights? I don’t really follow basketball but am curious. @CardPurchaser Is there a reason that Ja Morant is not allowed to carry a gun? You see people posing with guns all the time on this platform and they do not get in any kind of trouble. Did he lose his 2nd amendment rights? I don’t really follow basketball but am curious. @CardPurchaser

To answer the questions regarding Morant's suspension, he's not doing anything illegal. He's not facing prison time, but he's also under contract with a private organization, which is the Grizzlies and the NBA.

The league has an existing gun policy that was ammended following Gilbert Arenas' bone-headed firearm incident back in 2009. The NBA, as well as the Players' Union, signed the new rule as part of their Collective Bargaining Agreement, as per NBA Insider Marc Stein.

Morant appeared to have broke the league's rule about guns. His right to own a gun is still there, but he has to be smart about like everyone else. He's part of a huge private entity and it's not a good precedent to start breaking their rules.

Also Read: "Best NBA wife" - Savannah James wins over internet with rare interview on living as LeBron James' spouse

Ja Morant facing lengthy suspension

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended Ja Morant from participating in any team-related activities for the time being. They will await the NBA's investigation on Morant's recent gun controversy and he could be facing a lengthy suspension.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is now pressure on the league and Adam Silver to lay down the law on Morant. They already suspended him for eight games about two months ago, but many thought that it was just a slap on the wrist.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. ... I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." @wojespn speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video:"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. ... I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." .@wojespn speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video:"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. ... I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." https://t.co/gCBhTIgep8

Also Read: "He thinks he so good that they won't blackball him" - Fans put pressure on Nike to drop Ja Morant amid gun video scandal

Poll : 0 votes