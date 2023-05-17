Watch: Victor Wembanyama elated after the Spurs get the No. 1 pick

Victor Wembanyama was very happy after the San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft lottery over 13 other teams on Tuesday. Wembanyama is the consensus first overall pick in this year's draft and has been touted as one of the greatest prospects the game has ever seen.

In a video uploaded by NBA, Wembanyama was with his family during the lottery and showed a lot of emotion when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick. They had to stay awake since it was around 2:30 in the morning in Paris, France.

The Spurs have endured a rough stretch since the 2019-20 NBA season. They have missed the playoffs for straight times after making it 22 consecutive years from 1998 to 2019. They also made it to the playoffs 29 out of the past 30 seasons prior to 2020.

Here's the video of Wembanyama's reaction:

NBA @NBA Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraft Lottery presented by State Farm! Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm! https://t.co/YBnNQ4hgQk

Watch this space for more as the story continues to develop.

Poll : 0 votes