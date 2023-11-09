10 most expensive cards in Pokemon TCG (November 2023)

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has been captivating collectors and players for decades, with a vast array of cards to collect and trade. While most cards are affordable and widely available, there are some ultra-rare, highly sought-after cards that fetch astronomical prices. In this article, we'll explore the 10 most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG.

For players new to the TCG evaluation scene, a card's worth is determined by a legitimate collectibles grading company like PSA or Beckett. Keep in mind that the prices of these cards are consistently changing in the market, but their value remains pretty high.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most expensive cards in Pokemon TCG history

10) Autographed 1st Edition No Rarity Symbol Venusaur

Autographed 1st Edition No Rarity Symbol Venusaur (Image via PWCC)

First up is the Autographed 1st Edition No Rarity Symbol Venusaur. This Kanto starter card is incredibly special because it doesn't bear the traditional rarity symbol, making it even more unique. However, the true allure of this card is the autograph of renowned Pokemon illustrator Mitsuhiro Arita.

Only five of these signed Venusaur cards are believed to exist, leading to astronomical prices when you combine the rarity and the autograph. In 2020, a PSA 9 Venusaur sold for $13,100.

9) Master Key Prize Card

Master Key Prize Card (Image via PWCC)

While we've seen many valuable Master Key Prize Cards, the most elusive are the Pokemon Tournament Prize Cards. These cards are exclusively awarded to tournament finalists and winners at international Pokemon events, meaning you can't just pull them out of a pack.

The Master Key Prize Card, for instance, had only around 30 cards distributed at the 2010 Pokemon World Championships. Acquiring one of these cards can fetch you a substantial sum, upwards of $20,000. The last bid for this card went up to $35,008.99.

8) Number One Trainer

Number One Trainer (Image via PWCC)

The Number One Trainer card was a unique prize awarded to the Secret Super Battle tournament champions in 1997. It featured a holographic Mewtwo, and it's unlikely that the recipients knew it would one day be worth a staggering $90,000.

In July of 2020, one of these cards in PSA 10 condition was sold for $150,000 at a Heritage auction. Owning one of these is a rare privilege, making it the centerpiece of any collection.

7) Umbreon Gold Star Promo

Umbreon Gold Star Promo (Image via PWCC)

The Umbreon Gold Star Promo is another card that collectors dream of owning. It wasn't found in random packs; instead, players had to accumulate points through Japanese-only TCG events to obtain it.

The English versions are more affordable, but the original Japanese promo cards can sell for as much as $70,000. These prices are no surprise, given the card's rarity and desirability.

6) 1st Edition Charizard

1st Edition Charizard (Image via PWCC)

Charizard has always been a fan favorite, and the 1st Edition Charizard from the base set is the ultimate collectible. It was the most sought-after card when the base set was first released, and it still holds its value.

Although there have many Charizard cards that have been released throughout the course of the TCG history, this 1st Edition base set Shadowless Charizard is the Holy Grail of Pokemon cards, with the rapper Logic purchasing one for $226,000 in 2020. Even the non-1st Edition Shadowless Charizard commands a five-figure price tag.

5) Magic the Gathering 1st Edition Blastoise

Magic the Gathering 1st Edition Blastoise (Image via PWCC)

Before the official English release of the Pokemon TCG, publisher Wizards of the Coast produced test cards using their old stock. One of these test cards featured a 1st Edition Blastoise on a Magic the Gathering card.

Collectors were quick to recognize its rarity and value. A 1st Edition Blastoise can cost around $20,000, but this unique test card reached an astonishing $216,000 at auction in 2021.

4) Ishihara GX

Ishihara GX (Image via PWCC)

Ishihara GX is a unique variant of a trading card introduced during the Sun and Moon era. It was presented to a select group of people at a private birthday celebration for Tsunekazu Ishihara, the CEO of Pokemon Company, in 2018.

This card features Ishihara himself reaching for a Master Ball and includes a special congratulations attack to commemorate his 60th birthday. At recent auctions, this card sold for an unbelievable $247,000.

3) Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy

Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy (Image via PWCC)

The Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy card is a stunning prize for participants in the parent-child mega battle tournament held in 1998. This card features Kangaskhan and its baby, making it a fitting reward for a family-themed event.

Less than 50 of these cards exist worldwide, with only 11 in PSA 10 condition. In October 2020, one of these cards sold for $150,000, firmly placing it in six-figure territory.

2) Trophy Pikachu

Trophy Pikachu (Image via PWCC)

The Trophy Pikachu card is a rare gem. It was presented to winners in the very first Pokemon TCG tournament in 1997 and exists in first, second, and third place forms. In 2019, a third-place iteration sold for $100,000. As the hobby surges in popularity in 2020, these cards will likely be soaring in value.

At the time of writing, one was listed on eBay for an astounding $1 million, making it one of the most unattainable and valuable cards in the Pokemon TCG.

1) Pikachu Illustrator

Pikachu Illustrator (Image via PWCC)

This card made history by being awarded to the winners of the Koro Koro comic illustration contest in 1997. Only 39 of these cards are known to exist in the world, and they are highly coveted by collectors.

A graded version sold for $50,000 in 2013, but in October 2019, the price skyrocketed to an astonishing $195,000. Even more incredibly, Logan Paul reportedly purchased a gem mint 10 copy for a whopping $5 million.

The Pokemon TCG boasts a plethora of cards, from common to exceedingly rare. While most collectors focus on building decks and battling, these cards represent some of the most valuable and sought-after treasures in the world of Pokemon.

The astronomical prices they command are a testament to the enduring appeal of this beloved trading card game, so if you ever stumble upon one of these coveted cards, consider yourself one of the luckiest Pokemon trainers in the world.