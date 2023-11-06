10 most powerful Pokemon cards of all time, ranked

Pokemon has captured the hearts of fans around the world for decades, and its Trading Cards are one of the main components people love to collect. While most have an artistic appeal, some also possess a competitive nature in the TCG (Trading Card Game) world. With a rich history of card releases and a diverse array of creatures to choose from, the TCG has seen its fair share of powerful and iconic cards.

In this article, we'll explore the 10 strongest Pokemon cards of all time, ranked based on their unique abilities and strategic importance in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best ranked Pokemon Trading Cards of all time

10) Mewtwo & Mew Tag Team GX

Mewtwo & Mew Tag Team GX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Unified Minds

The Mewtwo and Mew Tag Team GX card from the Unified Minds set is a true powerhouse. With nearly 300 HP and the ability Perfection, this duo can use the attacks of any other GX or EX Pokemon on the player's bench or discard pile.

Their "Miraculous Duo GX" attack deals a staggering 200 damage and can heal all damage dealt to the allies. The flexibility and power of this card make it a top choice for many players.

9) Mega Gardevoir EX

Mega Gardevoir EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Primal Clash

Mega Gardevoir EX boasts the Brilliant Arrow attack, which can deal up to 400 damage based on the energy attached to all the creatures on the user's side. While it requires careful setup, the potential damage output makes it worth the effort. This card can single-handedly turn the tide of a match with its overwhelming power.

8) Tapu Lele GX

Tapu Lele GX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Guardians Rising

Tapu Lele GX, featured in the Guardians Rising set, is a staple in many decks thanks to its Wonder Tag ability. This ability allows players to search for and draw a Supporter card when Tapu Lele GX is played from their hand to the bench. Access to a chosen Supporter on demand is invaluable for any competitive player.

7) Seismitoad EX

Seismitoad EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Furious Fists

Seismitoad EX created controversy in the TCG community with its Quaking Punch attack. Although it dealt only 30 damage, it locked opponents out of using item cards that are a critical aspect of any deck. This led to slow, grinding games where the Seismitoad player could steadily wear down their opponent. The card's low energy cost and resource-recycling options make it even more potent.

6) Shaymin EX

Shaymin EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Roaring Skies

Shaymin EX, initially introduced in the X&Y Roaring Skies set, was a dominant force until it was banned due to its combination of the Set Up ability and the Sky Return move. Set Up allows players to draw cards until they have six in hand while the attack returns Shaymin and its attachments to the player's hand. This combination made Shaymin EX an incredibly powerful card in competitive play.

5) Radiant Greninja

Radiant Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Astral Radiance

The Astral Radiance set introduced Radiant cards, with Radiant Greninja standing out. Its Concealed Cards ability lets players discard an Energy to draw two cards, making it a valuable addition to many decks. Additionally, its Moonlight Shuriken attack can deal 90 damage to any two cards, making it a versatile choice for players.

4) Mega Ampharos EX

Mega Ampharos EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Ancient Origins

Mega Ampharos EX is an Electric-type pocket monster with the "Exavolt" attack, which adds 50 damage to its base attack and paralyzes the opponent's active critter. With 220 HP, Mega Ampharos EX can deal substantial damage and disrupt the opponent's strategy. When paired with healing cards, it becomes a formidable game-changer.

3) Mega Charizard Y EX

Mega Charizard Y EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Flashfire

Charizard has always been a fan favorite, and the Mega Charizard Y EX card in the Flashfire set didn't disappoint. With its Crimson Dive attack dealing 300 damage (at the cost of 50 self-damage), this card can potentially eliminate an opponent's entire deck with 170 HP still intact. The power of this card is unquestionable.

2) Mega Charizard X EX

Mega Charizard X EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: Flashfire

Mega Charizard X EX offers an alternative to its Y counterpart with the Wild Blaze attack, dealing an impressive 300 damage but requiring the player to discard five of their own cards. While discarding cards may seem risky, the massive damage output can be worth the cost. Additionally, Mega Charizard X EX has more HP and fewer weaknesses.

1) Mega Mewtwo EX

Mega Mewtwo EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set: BREAKthrough

Mewtwo, a legendary deity, translates its strength into the TCG with the Mega Mewtwo EX card. The Psychic Infinity attack deals 30 more damage for each energy attached to both active cards, regardless of weaknesses. Its high HP and the ability to deal massive damage make it a formidable card that can turn the tide of a battle in an instant.

These cards have left a significant mark on the TCG, earning their spots among the best cards of all time. Their unique abilities, powerful attacks, and strategic importance have made them iconic choices for competitive and casual players alike. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting your TCG journey, these cards are a testament to the enduring appeal of TCG.