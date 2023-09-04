Pokemon TCG tier list for September 2023

Pokemon TCG players worldwide are still winding down after the World Championships for 2023, but the battles taking place haven't stopped. Ranked competitions are still happening worldwide, and fans are still bringing their best decks to battle it out and rack up wins. Even after Worlds, the overall TCG meta hasn't shifted all that much.

The players at Worlds 2023 certainly showed remarkable deck-building and out-of-the-box thinking in the Pokemon TCG, and plenty of the most popular and capable decks still performed exceptionally well. Over the last several months, some incredibly effective decks have racked up competitive tourney points in Standard.

Based on those point totals, fans can glean a bigger picture of the best decks currently operating in Pokemon TCG's primary format.

Creating a tentative tier list on the top Pokemon TCG decks in September 2023

S-Tier

Lost Zone Sableye/Comfey remains one of the best Pokemon TCG decks in Standard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the Pokemon TCG's best decks over the past few months in tournament point totals, these examples are the top options. They have multiple paths to victory, and are flexible enough to deal with counterplay or disadvantageous situations when they arise.

Granted, many of these decks operate quite differently from each other, and some require a higher learning curve. Regardless, if Pokemon TCG players are looking for a new competitive deck to use, they can scarcely go wrong with these S-Tier options.

S-Tier decks: Comfey/Sableye Lost Zone, Gardevoir ex, Mew Genesect, Arceus VMAX, Lugia Archeops.

A-Tier

A solid Giratina VSTAR deck can still dominate many Pokemon TCG battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although these decks aren't surefire winners in every Pokemon TCG battle, they do have great chances of victory, albeit not as much as some of their S-Tier counterparts. Regardless, they remain incredibly solid decks that can both deal with counters and rebound from a Prize Card deficit to secure a win.

If fans don't want to reach for an S-Tier deck for a myriad of different reasons, these A-Tier decks can still get the job done quickly and effectively in most circumstances.

A-Tier decks: Giratina VSTAR, Inteleon VMAX, Miraidon ex, Chien-Pao Baxcalibur, Palkia VSTAR.

B-Tier

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR remains dependable in the Pokemon TCG's standard format (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, these TCG decks haven't quite racked up the tournament points their higher-tier counterparts have. However, they're still seen at official events and can be incredibly fun to play for beginners and veterans alike. They aren't always the best when it comes to beating counterplay or taking over a match, but they can still win when used by an effective player.

These decks may not be at the apex of the meta, but they still have plenty of applications in it, and can be great for both competitive and casual play. Furthermore, while they haven't racked up a ton of tournament wins, they do have some competitive points to sport to verify their efficacy.

B-Tier decks: Darkrai VSTAR, Hisuian Goodra VSTAR, Regieleki/Alolan Vulpix Counter Box, United Wings (Murkrow/Flamigo)

C-Tier

Dialga VSTAR can still compete in the Pokemon TCG, but hasn't ranked high recently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For one reason or another, while these TCG decks have accrued a few tournament points, they aren't exactly going to be seen as consistent winners in the Standard format meta. They don't quite hold up to counterplay all that well, and may have fewer methods to achieve a victory among other shortcomings.

Be that as it may, these decks can still be very fun to play and are still capable of winning matches. Who knows? Maybe future sets and expansions can even release cards that can bring these deck types back to prominence with a few adjustments.

C-Tier decks: Zoroark Toolbox, Dialga VSTAR, Regis, Eldegoss Control, Snorlax Stall, Zacian V, Mewtwo V-UNION, Blaziken VMAX, Regidrago VSTAR, Rapid Strike Urshifu.

Keep in mind that this tier list for the TCG is subjective and is heavily based on recent sanctioned tournament performance. There are still a ton of great decks that are capable of rising up the ranks, but they have yet to accrue many tournament ranking points. If they do, it won't be long before they're considered meta staples in their own right.