Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift revealed, featuring Paradox 'mons debut

Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift will be the next set in line in the Scarlet and Violet series. It will arrive later this year in a couple of months' time. The exciting part of the upcoming set is that it will see the introduction of Paradox Pokemon in the trading card game, with both Ancient Pokemon and Future Pokemon announced to be featured. Apart from that, new Pokemon ex and Type-shifted Pokemon ex will make their way as part of the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift bundle.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet recently saw the release of Obsidian Flames on August 11. It quickly became a popular bundle, boasting the likes of Tyranitar ex, Vespiquen ex, Pidgeot ex, Scizor, Charizard ex, and Pokemon League Headquarters.

When is Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift releasing? Cards, features, and more explored

Expand Tweet

Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift will be officially released on November 3, 2023. Interested players and collectors can already pre-order the same through the Pokemon Center until October 27, 2023.

The official announcement states:

"Dive into the clouds and explore a land that appears to be unbound by time! With ferocious attacks, Ancient Pokémon like Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex appear alongside artificial Future Pokémon like Iron Valiant ex and Iron Hands ex."

Furthermore, Garchomp ex, Mewtwo ex, and others will appear with new Terastallized types, while Armarouge ex, Gholdengo ex, and more ex cards will debut. The announcement reveals the following details about the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift set:

Over 180 cards

New Ancient and Future Pokémon

Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance, including a Water-type Garchomp ex

More than 15 brand-new Pokémon ex

More than 20 Trainer cards

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

The known cards for the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift set are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Iron Moth

Iron Bundle

Scream Tail

Iron Valiant ex

Brute Bonnet

Roaring Moon ex

Serebii further reports that there will be 13 Pokemon ex and 7 Tera Pokemon ex, which includes the previously mentioned Water Tera Type Garchomp ex, along with Lightning Mewtwo ex, Armarouge ex, Gholdengo ex, Sandy Shocks ex, Roaring Moon ex, Iron Hands ex, and Iron Valiants ex.

Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Paradox Pokemon were unique pocket monsters found in Paldea in Generation IX. These formidable beasts resembled certain popular pocket monsters, with the Ancient Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Scarlet and Future Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Violet.

The list of Paradox Pokemon currently available is as follows:

Ancient Pokemon

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Koraidon

Walking Wake

Future Pokemon

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Valiant

Miraidon

Iron Leaves

Raging Bolt and Iron Crown will soon join the list with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.