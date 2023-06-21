Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC: Nintendo Direct features new Pokemon, Terrarium, and more

The latest Nintendo Direct featured a new trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including first looks at new Pokemon that will arrive with the upcoming expansions. Other than that, players got a glimpse of the various environments they will likely get to immerse themselves in in the two DLC parts.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero was announced on February 27, 2023, during a Pokemon Presents event.

It is slated to be two-part, with the first, titled The Teal Mask, arriving in Q3 2023 with the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon. The second part, The Indigo Disk, will arrive in Q4 2023 with the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.

Everything revealed about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC at Nintendo Direct June 2023

The latest trailer showcased two distinct settings for both parts of the announced DLC. For The Teal Mask, the protagonist is amidst festivities in Kitakami Village, situated outside Paldea. The three protectors of the village are also shown for the first time: Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

The official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website stated that these three would introduce a new ability, Toxic Chain.

The description for the same is as follows:

"When one of these three Pokémon hits an opponent with a move, the power of the toxic chain all three Pokémon have may cause the opponent to become badly poisoned."

Pokémon @Pokemon

#PokemonScarletViolet Gligar appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet, while Aipom appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Violet. Gligar appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet, while Aipom appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Violet.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 https://t.co/ulGHFijjBP

For The Indigo Disk, players visit the Blueberry Academy under the ocean, which contains a Terrarium featuring a bevy of Pokemon.

The two new Legendary Pokemon, Ogerpon and Terapagos, were also briefly shown in the trailer. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will also introduce over 230 returning pocket monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It was also revealed that some Pokemon species would be exclusive to Scarlet or Violet. The Pokemon Company revealed that Gligar would be available in the former with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, while Aipom would do so in Pokemon Violet.

Some of the DLC characters were also revealed on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website. This includes Cyrano, the Blueberry Academy director, and Lacey, a second-year student at Blueberry Academy.

