10 popular creatures still missing from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Even after the game's initial launch and continuous updates in the form of new raid content, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still missing a significant portion of the franchise's roster. With now over 1,000 creatures for trainers to catch across every iteration of the series, at least one player is going to be disappointed when a particular species does not make the cut for the game's main Pokedex.

Thankfully, with the introduction of the new DLC that Game Freak has recently revealed to be in development, more creatures will eventually make their way to the game. This has brought back hope for a lot of disappointed trainers who may be missing that one special creature.

So what are the 10 monsters that trainers would like to see make a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming expansion pack? With a lot of the roster missing, including some metagame staples from generations prior, there is a significant list of creatures to choose from.

10 missing Pocket Monsters that could make a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Landorus

Landorus Therian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Landorus is a controversial pick, but there are definitely players that have appreciated it over the last ten years. Due to the creature's oppressive presence in the competitive scene over the last decade, there is no doubt that the current online scene for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feels like it's missing something.

Since Enamorus has been revealed to be making a comeback from Pokemon Legends to Scarlet and Violet, it would be safe to assume that Landorus will return with its fellow genie for better or for worse. It would be interesting to see if this metagame staple will still be a top contender with all the Paradox Pokemon that have been taking over lately.

2) Suicune

Suicune as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the introduction of Walking Wake, a new Paradox Pokemon, a lot of players have immediately noticed its similarities to the Legendary Pokemon, Suicune. As such, they have been wondering if this means that Suicune will be reintroduced with the rest of the Johto Beasts in the upcoming first expansion.

Since the theme of the first expansion is very similar to the more traditional approach the Johto region takes, it would be safe to assume that Suicune may make an appearance.

3) Tentacruel

Tentacruel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although fans of the third and fourth generation titles have probably had their fill of the Jellyfish Pokemon for the rest of their lifetime, it was a weird move by Game Freak to include a new convergent species of Tentacruel in Toedscruel, while leaving out the original, despite Dugtrio being present alongside Wugtrio. As such, a lot of players may want to see it come back.

Though it definitely fell off as time went on, Tentacruel is still an amazing Special Defense tank for any player's casual team while also being able to perform competitively in the right hands.

4) Virizion

Virizion as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Virizion is in a very similar situation as Suicune. A member of a group of Legendary Pokemon, but Virizion was the only member to receive a special Paradox form later into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's life. This has led to many players speculating that the rest of the Swords of Justice will be making a comeback at some point, potentially with the next expansion.

While they have fallen out of competitive favor over time, a lot of players still have a soft spot for the Swords of Justice and do not want to see them lost to time.

5) Weezing

Weezing as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weezing and Muk are monsters that players have always wanted to see together since their groundbreaking debut as Jessie and James' star Pokemon in the early seasons of the anime. Ever since, the two have always been close to one another. However, this has changed in recent years with only one or the other being able to be found in newer titles.

With Weezing also having a Galarian form with the Neutralizing Gas ability, it would be interesting to see just what it can do in the new metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

6) Corsola

Corsola as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Weezing, Corsola is another Pokemon commonly associated with another species. In Sun and Moon, Mareanie and Toxapex are both creatures known to feed primarily on Corsola. As such, it is a bit unusual for fans of Pokemon lore to see the Mareanie line in places where its primary food source is not present.

Also, the new Galarian Corsola and its evolution are both some of the most interesting creatures to come from Sword and Shield. As such, they may be able to mix up the very offensive-based metagame that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finds itself catering to.

7) Whimsicott

A flock of Whimsicott as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another creature that typically runs in pairs, Whimsicott is usually seen alongside its version-exclusive variant, Lilligant. However, in recent times, the two seem to be branching apart from one another after Lilligant made the cut in Legends Arceus, while Whimsicott was left behind in Sword and Shield.

Whimsicott is one of the best utility Pokemon in the franchise. As such, a lot of players would be happy to see it return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

8) Crobat

Crobat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zubat and its evolutions have been a staple in the Pokemon franchise for years, but unfortunately, they are nowhere to be found in the Paldea region. With the abundance of caves in the region, it's hard not to miss these iconic creatures hanging from the ceilings.

Crobat, the final evolution of Zubat, is a popular pick for trainers looking for a Flying-type Pokemon, thanks to its speed and powerful attacks. It's not currently available in Paldea, but there are several battles in the region where Crobat would be a valuable asset.

9) Golem

Golem as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kantonian Golem has not been available in a mainline Pokemon game in almost 10 years. Considering how many mines and caves make up the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is a bit unusual to see other Rock-types like Rolycoly, Larvitar, and the new Nacli, but no Geodude in sight.

Since the last mainline game to have Golem in the standard Pokedex was Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire back in 2014, it might be time to bring back the original Rock-type Pokemon.

10) Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is a bit unusual that every Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon is available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the exception of arguably the most beloved one of the bunch, Metagross. While it is true that Kommo-o is missing as well, a lot more players look forward to capturing a Metagoss.

Since Metagross made a comeback in Sword and Shield, it is more than likely that Metagross will make its grand return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC.

