How to play Pokemon TCG: Beginner's tips and tricks

The Pokemon franchise may have started with the Game Boy, but it has grown by leaps and bounds in the decades since. Arguably the most popular aspect of the franchise that isn't related directly to video games is the beloved Trading Card Game, which can be played physically and in the digital space. However, the game has evolved substantially since its earliest days, with new card types/strategies.

The core premise of the game remains for the most part, with the primary objective being taking of all of an opponent's prize cards. However, adding the likes of new Pokemon variants and trainer cards means a new meta is constantly developing.

If Pokemon fans are curious about how to jump into the Trading Card Game, it isn't a bad time to review the rules as well as some tips to get started.

Getting started in the Pokemon TCG along with some beginner tips

Where many trading card games focus on systems involving life points or totals, the Pokemon TCG focuses on prize cards instead, which are obtained when players defeat an opponent's Pocket Monster in battle. There are certainly other ways to win, but the primary method relies on swiping all of an opponent's prize cards before they do the same to you.

To help players do so, there are a vast number of Pocket Monsters, trainer cards, and other useful tools that make the Pokemon TCG both straightforward to learn and tricky to master, providing plenty of depth overall.

The basics:

Players will face off with two decks of exactly 60 cards. The decks can be comprised of Pokemon cards, energy cards, as well as trainer and item cards. Aside from energy cards, players can't have more than four copies of a single card within their deck.

At the beginning of a match, a coin will be flipped to determine the turn order.

After players shuffle their decks, they'll draw seven cards for their starting hand, and six more cards from the top of the deck will be set aside as prize cards.

The objective is to take all six of an opponent's prize cards before losing your own.

Completing the first turn:

Before getting too far into the game, you'll need some Pokemon to play. This includes an active Pocket Monster on the field as well as up to five basic Pokemon to be placed in reserve on the bench. If you didn't draw any basic creatures during your first-hand draw, you can show your hand to your opponent, place the hand back into the deck, shuffle, and then draw a new hand of seven cards. You can do this as many times as necessary until you have at least one basic Pocket Monster available to set as your active combatant. However, your opponent will be able to draw an extra card each time you mulligan your hand. After setting your required active Pokemon, your first turn will begin in earnest. Draw a card and examine your hand. During your turn, you can set any number of Basic Pokemon onto your bench, apply one energy card to your active or benched creatures, evolve the active/benched creatures you have available using a Stage 1/Stage 2 Pocket Monster card (though they can't be evolved the same turn they are played, and can only evolve once per turn without the use of certain item cards), and activate the abilities of your Pocket Monsters. You can also play as many trainer or item cards as you'd like, with the exception of supporter and stadium cards, which can only be played once per turn. It's also possible during a standard turn to pay a Pokemon's retreat cost and place it on the bench before bringing out another creature from the bench. Once you've finished evolving, playing item/trainer cards, etc., you'll need to attack an opponent's active Pokemon. This requires energy, which can be attached to a Pocket Monster once per turn. Be sure to attach the necessary energy card to your creature that matches the energy requirements for its attacks. For example, if Growlithe requires fire energy, you'll need to do so to make an attack. There are also "colorless" energy requirements marked by a grey symbol with a black star. These energy requirements can be met with a colorless energy card or an energy card of any type. With your energy equipped, declare an attack on your opponent's active Pokemon. Damage will be calculated based on weaknesses and resistances, if any apply. The damage is tracked via tokens or a mental note. When a Pocket Monster loses all of its HP, it faints and is sent to the discard pile, and the player who struck the deciding blow can take an opponent's prize card.

Tips for getting started with the Pokemon Trading Card Game:

Always become as familiar with your deck as possible: This includes reading the full text of each of the cards to understand exactly how they work and how they synergize with others. Many starter decks employ plenty of combos, and it's wise to know how they work and what other strategies a deck utilizes before jumping into a long run of matches.

This includes reading the full text of each of the cards to understand exactly how they work and how they synergize with others. Many starter decks employ plenty of combos, and it's wise to know how they work and what other strategies a deck utilizes before jumping into a long run of matches. Energy is absolutely key: If you're formulating your own deck, be conscious of how many energy cards your Pocket Monsters will need in total to operate. Compare this to the ratio of non-energy cards in your deck to ensure you have a good balance. If you need a little help, there are many deckbuilding tools online that can provide you with the proper energy ratio.

If you're formulating your own deck, be conscious of how many energy cards your Pocket Monsters will need in total to operate. Compare this to the ratio of non-energy cards in your deck to ensure you have a good balance. If you need a little help, there are many deckbuilding tools online that can provide you with the proper energy ratio. Keep an eye on the battlefield and special effects: You're able to see an opponent's bench creatures as well as their active ones and observe any effects they can activate or status conditions they can inflict. It's best to keep an eye on these every turn to determine what an opponent may have planned.

You're able to see an opponent's bench creatures as well as their active ones and observe any effects they can activate or status conditions they can inflict. It's best to keep an eye on these every turn to determine what an opponent may have planned. Plan ahead if at all possible: While you're battling on the field, don't be shy about evolving benched Pokemon and powering them up with energy. This way, they're ready to go if your active creature needs to retreat or is knocked out.

While you're battling on the field, don't be shy about evolving benched Pokemon and powering them up with energy. This way, they're ready to go if your active creature needs to retreat or is knocked out. Enjoy yourself: While there's certainly a competitive community for the Pokemon TCG, many fans are casual players who enjoy the game with their friends. Find a deck you love and dive into some matches with friends and acquaintances. Once you want to take the next step into the competitive space, there are plenty of resources available when fans have the basics down.

This TCG is a simple one to learn but can be surprisingly in-depth, leading to addicting and quick gameplay. The quest to become a master trainer in the TCG is a long and rewarding one, but you can't get started without taking the initial steps. So grab a deck, face off with as many players as possible, and learn the ins and outs of the game before taking on the rest of the world.

