Top 5 most expensive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards from the first set

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first set of TCG cards came to the English world on March 31, 2023. A week has passed since then, so some players might be curious to know about the most expensive cards here. The most expensive options may change in a few months from now, so keep in mind that this list was made nearly a week after the new set's release.

All of the following prices referenced here are the Market Prices shown at TCGPlayer.com, a resource many gamers use to get cards. Some sites and sellers may offer it at a lower or higher price. However, the most expensive options will usually be similar across markets.

The five most expensive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards, according to TCGPlayer

5) Miriam (Ultra Rare)

Miriam cards tend to be expensive (Image via PCL)

Average Market Price: $28.05

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG players will see this card twice on this list, with the only thing changing is its effect. Here is what it does:

"Shuffle up to 5 Pokémon from your discard pile into your deck. If you shuffled any cards into your deck in this way, draw 3 cards."

The effect is pretty good since drawing effects tend to be very powerful in trading card games. There are technically three variations of Miriam in this set. The one featured in this entry is 238/198. A cheaper Miriam with the exact same effect is available with an uncommon rarity, and a near-mint variant of that only costs about $0.21 on the market right now.

Many trading card games have something that fans often jokingly refer to as a "waifu tax." If something features a female character with good artwork, it will typically sell for more than similar cards in the TCG.

4) Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Get used to seeing a lot of Special Illustration Rares here (Image via PCL)

Average Market Price: $38.37

Special Illustration Rares tend to be more expensive than their regular counterparts. All four variants of Koraidon ex tend to cost over $1, with the Special Illustration Rare version having the highest price on average.

Koraidon ex has 230 HP and is a Fighting type in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG. Its one attack, Wild Impact, hits like a truck with 220 damage, but Koraidon ex cannot attack at the next turn. You can also use its Dino Cry ability to attach up to two Basic Fighting Energy cards from your discard pile to any Basic Fighting types, but doing so ends the turn.

3) Gardevoir ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Gardevoir is a fan-favorite in the series (Image via PCL)

Average Market Price: $48.26

The highly popular Gardevoir has an ex card in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG set that has a pretty noticeable price tag attached to it. Its artwork is quite charming, but some players might care more about its effect.

Gardevoir ex is a Psychic-type with 310 HP who can attach Basic Psychic Energy from the discard pile to any Psychic-type as often as the player likes. You have to put two damage counters on whatever gets that Energy, but it cannot get Knocked Out by this ability.

This card's attack does 190 damage and removes all Special Conditions.

2) Miraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Miraidon ex also costs a fair amount (Image via PCL)

Average Market Price: $62.28

Miraidon ex is a Lightning-type with 220 HP and an attack similar to Koraidon ex. Its Ability, Tandem Unit, is noticeably different since you can search for two Basic Lightning Pokemon from your deck, place them in your Bench, and shuffle the deck.

Interestingly, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG prices seem to parallel how Violet tends to be more popular than Scarlet as a game.

1) Miriam (Special Illustration Rare)

The most expensive card in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG's first set within the first week (Image via PCL)

Average Market Price: $80.52

The Special Illustration Rare counterpart of Miriam started with a very high price before falling off heavily. Nonetheless, it's still the most expensive card in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG's first set. Everything positive about the previous Miriam card on this list also applies here.

It will be interesting to see if its price skydives more in the upcoming months or if it will still be the most expensive card.

