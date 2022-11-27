Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Iron Valiant

Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, and Gallade are all obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although Iron Valiant is only up for capture in the latter game. If you wish to know how to catch any of these iconic Pocket Monsters, then this guide is for you.

It is worth mentioning that Iron Valiant has no pre-evolution or evolution at all in both games, a trait it shares with other Paradox forms. It might resemble Ralts' family line, but the method to obtain it will be a bit different, which ties into its Version Exclusivity.

Note: This article won't include Breeding or Trading as options here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Ralts

This is where Ralts spawns (Image via Game Freak)

Ralts only spawns in one part of the map in both games. It's located in Area One, right where you see that orange square on the map posted above. It's near the beginning of the two games, so it will be a very low level (around Level 7). Be careful not to knock it out.

Keep in mind that it's a very rare spawn.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Kirlia

This is where Kirlia spawns (Image via Game Freak)

You have a few options to get Kirlia in these two games:

Evolving the Ralts you got from the previous section. Obtaining it from the orange areas shown in the above map.

The earliest that Ralts can evolve into Kirlia is at Level 20. There is no gimmick involved in its evolution. Surprisingly, its spawn in the wild isn't rare like its pre-evolution or evolutions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Gardevoir

This is where Gardevoir spawns (Image via Game Freak)

Surprisingly, Gardevoir does spawn in the wild. You can find it as a rare spawn near Glaseado Mountain. If you don't wish to use this method, you can also opt to evolve a Kirlia into Gardevoir at Level 30.

Note: There is no gender requirement for Gardevoir. You can evolve your male Kirlia into a male Gardevoir if you'd like.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Gallade

This is where Gallade spawns (Image via Game Freak)

Gallade spawns throughout several areas of Paldea in both games. It's a very rare spawn in all these locations, so it's possible that you might not have seen it yet. If finding it in the wild is too much effort, you can also opt to evolve a male Kirlia into Gallade.

To do so, give that male Kirlia a Dawn Stone. Female Kirlia can never evolve into Gallade since Gallade is a 100% male-only species.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant is exclusive to Violet and is unobtainable in Scarlet outside of trading. To get Iron Valiant, you must make it to the post-game and find it in Area Zero. Go to Research Station No. 3 and continue going towards the left side until you get to a hidden cave.

Some Iron Valiants spawn in this cave. There is no limit to how many you can catch down here, so feel free to try and shiny hunt here.

