Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames officially revealed: Release date, cards, and more

The Pokemon Company recently unveiled the next set of Pokemon TCG cards that will make way to fans. Part of the Scarlet and Violet series, the collection is called Obsidian Flames and is set to be released later this year in August. Sporting nearly two hundred cards, the upcoming set will feature a Darkness-type Charizard ex, Revavroom ex, and Melmetal ex.

Scarlet & Violet heralded the Gen IX series in Pokemon TCG. Along with a number of design changes and new features, the set also marked the return of Pokemon ex. It was released worldwide on March 31, 2023. The second main expansion of Gen IX TCG will be launched around the world on June 9, 2023.

The latter brings the final evolutions of all the Paldean Starter Pokemon, namely Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval. The Treasures of Ruin will also be featured in Paldea Evolved.

When is Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames releasing?

According to the recently revealed official announcement, Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames will be released on August 11, 2023. Players can already preorder the Obsidian Flames Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box, Sleeved Booster Packs, Booster Bundles, and Booster Display Boxes at the Pokemon Center.

Pokémon TCG @PokemonTCG



Preorder at Pokémon Center : pkmn.news/3OH6fJ1 The #ObsidianFlames Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box brings the heat with exclusive extras including promo cards, booster packs, and more!Preorder at Pokémon Center The #ObsidianFlames Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box brings the heat with exclusive extras including promo cards, booster packs, and more! 🔥 🔥 Preorder at Pokémon Center🔗: pkmn.news/3OH6fJ1 https://t.co/IUQXVeNSW5

The Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box for the Obsidian Flames set (costing $59.99) contains the following:

11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames booster packs

One full-art foil promo card featuring Charmander and a Pokémon Center logo

One full-art foil promo card featuring Charmander

65 card sleeves featuring Charmander

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion

Six damage-counter dice

One competition-legal coin-flip die

Two plastic condition markers

A collector’s box with four dividers

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

What does the Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames contain?

The official blog post for the set describes it as follows:

"Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokémon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokémon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion!"

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Releases August 11th 2023 and features a Darkness Type Tera Charizard ex



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon TCG set has been officially revealed: Obsidian FlamesReleases August 11th 2023 and features a Darkness Type Tera Charizard exDetails being added @ serebii.net Serebii Update: The next Pokémon TCG set has been officially revealed: Obsidian FlamesReleases August 11th 2023 and features a Darkness Type Tera Charizard exDetails being added @ serebii.net https://t.co/Pm6FgRIPpI

The content of the set is revealed to be as follows:

More than 190 cards

Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance, including a Darkness-type Charizard ex

Over 20 new Pokemon ex

Over 15 Trainers cards

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards featuring special illustrations

Poll : 0 votes