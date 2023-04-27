Pokemon TCG reveals Paldean Tauros and Boss's Orders for upcoming Paldea Evolved expansion

The Pokemon Trading Card Game's latest expansion, Paldea Evolved, is slated to arrive on June 9, 2023. However, plenty of cards in the upcoming collection have been released in English to garner excitement among fans before the release. Look no further than two cards recently unveiled by Serebii.net featuring Paldean Tauros and Boss's Orders, which displays Team Plasma's Ghetsis.

According to Serebii, the two new cards were provided courtesy of The Pokemon Company International. This certainly makes sense since Serebii is one of the most accomplished Pokemon community sites in the world.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon Company International have given us the exclusive official English reveal of the Paldean Tauros and Boss's Orders cards in the new #PokemonTCG set, Paldea Evolved, due for release on June 9th 2023.Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Pokémon Company International have given us the exclusive official English reveal of the Paldean Tauros and Boss's Orders cards in the new #PokemonTCG set, Paldea Evolved, due for release on June 9th 2023. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/h5tJ7FuQch

The Tauros card features the Blaze Breed of Paldean Tauros with an illustration by Akira Egawa, while Boss's Orders is a Special Illustration Rare card with artwork by hncl.

Pokemon TCG fans react to Paldean Tauros and Boss's Orders reveal

The Paldea Evolved expansion may be heavily dedicated to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but fans were incredibly excited to see Ghetsis' visage included in the new card art.

The leader of Team Plasma has been well-received since his debut in the Generation V titles. Players joked that his debut in Paldea Evolved meant that the titles taking place in the Unova region would soon be remade like the previous game generations.

cripsy @cripsy_official @StuInTheStu @SerebiiNet You took the words out of my mouth @StuInTheStu @SerebiiNet You took the words out of my mouth

TheFrenchestFry @Christi01378448 @SerebiiNet For a second there, I thought Ghetsis was playing the guitar for some reason @SerebiiNet For a second there, I thought Ghetsis was playing the guitar for some reason

Wheat @jestingwheat856 @SerebiiNet Note: boss’s orders is a new version of a previously released card with identical text making cards like boss’s orders feat giovanni from the sun and moon sets legal for play even in formats that normally exclude those cards @SerebiiNet Note: boss’s orders is a new version of a previously released card with identical text making cards like boss’s orders feat giovanni from the sun and moon sets legal for play even in formats that normally exclude those cards

Many Pokemon TCG lovers also commended the artwork for Paldean Tauros, and it's not difficult to see why. The creature is rushing headlong in the artwork surrounded by lava flows, its horns glowing with heat and a defiant look in its eyes.

Players also praised the TCG's artwork in general. They remarked that Paldean Tauros' latest card was a spectacular rendition, with one user noting that it was comparable to the art of Magic: The Gathering.

exclusvty.eth @exclusvty @SerebiiNet Just off VGC, paldean Tauros has become one of my favorite pokemons this generation @SerebiiNet Just off VGC, paldean Tauros has become one of my favorite pokemons this generation

The remarkably positive reception to just two cards in Paldea Evolved certainly speaks to the excitement surrounding the upcoming expansion. Truly, many of the featured cards have spectacular art, and the expansion itself continues to delve into the return of Pokemon ex cards, which have been heralded as a huge win for the community and the ever-evolving meta.

Other cards have also been detailed for their full release, and fans have resoundingly given the expansion a thumbs up to this point, to say the least.

June 9 is still some time away, but this means there should be even more translated card reveals officially sanctioned by The Pokemon Company to gin up excitement for the expansion.

Hopefully, Paldea Evolved lives up to its simmering hype and becomes a memorable release that trainers will look back on fondly as the TCG continues to push into the Generation IX Pocket Monsters era.

There are plenty of adventures to be had in Paldea, and the TCG may reflect them in the near future if trainers respond well to the Scarlet/Violet base set and the Paldea Evolved expansion.

Only time will tell if Paldea Evolved holds up over the course of the year, but it's certainly off to a great start in the eyes of more than a few fans around the world.

Poll : 0 votes