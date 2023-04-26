When is Paldea Evolved arriving in Pokemon TCG? Everything you need to know

The Pokemon Trading Card Game expands further into the Generation IX video games with the upcoming Paldea Evolved set. The latest series of cards broadens the return of ex cards and brings the Terastallization phenomenon to the fore. It also presents all-new ex cards for Paldea's starter creatures Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval.

In addition to the Paldea starters, several notable creatures from the region have also received ex cards. Members of the Treasures of Ruin, like Chien-Pao and Ting-Lu, have ex iterations. Previous generation creatures like Slowking, Dedenne, and Forretress also have Terastallized ex cards.

The latest expansion is sure to bring a fresh spin on the return of the ex mechanic, but when will it arrive for players?

According to The Pokemon Company, Paldea Evolved will go live on June 9, 2023.

What to know about the Pokemon TCG's Paldea Evolved expansion

In total, the Paldea Evolved TCG expansion will introduce 190 new cards. Among them are 15 Pokemon ex, three Tera ex cards, over 30 trainer cards, and approximately 36 new and unique illustrations. Players can also expect to find 18 Full Art cards and nine Golden Hyper Rare cards. The expansion includes the equivalent of the Japanese sets for Triplet Beat, Clay Burst, and Snow Hazard.

Like the majority of expansions in the Trading Card Game, Paldea Evolved will be sold in different iterations, including the Elite Trainer Boxes, triple booster packs, and singular booster packs.

According to Pokemon Center, players who purchase the Elite Trainer Box will receive a Scarlet and Violet Black Star promo card featuring Pikachu with a unique illustration featuring Paldean starters Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito.

Overall, Paldea Evolved should build heavily on the previously-released Scarlet and Violet base TCG set, heralding the ninth generation of Pocket Monsters to the beloved card game. Although the Japanese iterations of the game's cards have been unveiled ahead of time, some of the set's English translations have been revealed to the community.

Here are the four cards revealed in the Paldea Evolved Expansion:

Tadbulb - Electric-type Basic Pokemon. Has the Stampede attack, which deals 10 damage and costs one colorless energy. Can also attack with Static Shock, dealing 30 damage at the cost of two electric energy. Has a retreat cost of one colorless energy and is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Tadbulb possesses 60 HP.

With June 9, 2023, slowly but surely approaching, Pokemon TCG players certainly have plenty to get excited about. There will be multiple releases leading up to Paldea Evolved, but the latest expansion should strike new ground in the Paldea region, complete with all of its beloved Pocket Monsters and trainers.

