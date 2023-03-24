Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick lets you easily evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor

There is a handy trick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that allows players to easily evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor into their final evolutions. For those out of the loop, all three of these Pocket Monsters require players to take 1,000 steps with the Let's Go! feature.

Unfortunately, the game doesn't make it clear when Pawmo, Bramblin, or Rellor walk for 1,000 steps. This is made worse by the fact that the counter is reset if the player withdraws any of those Pokemon to their Poke Ball or deposits them in one of their Boxes.

How to easily evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to easily get Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Go near a Pokemon Center that has a roof you can easily climb on top of. Montenevera is a good example, but other locations like the one in Cascarrafa can also work. Summon your Pawmo, Bramblin, or Rellor in the Let's Go! mode. Get on Koraidon or Miraidon and jump onto the roof of the Pokemon Center. Stay on the roof while your Pokemon tries to follow you.

You should notice that your follower will circle the same location repeatedly. Wait over 20 minutes for it to take 1,000 steps. While this might take a while, you don't have to move at all during this time.

It is recommended to stay on top of Koraidon or Miraidon while your follower circles the same spot so that they don't stop. Crouching will also work just fine.

Level up Pawmo, Bramblin, or Rellor

Rare Candies and other level-up items are quite common in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Walking 1,000 steps is only part of these Pocket Monsters' evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They must also level up at least once in order to evolve. You can use any Exp. Candy or Rare Candy in this step (make sure the Let's Go! feature is still active).

Afterward, you should see Pawmot, Brambleghast, or Rabsca, depending on which one you're currently raising. This will be their final evolution, meaning players don't have to do anything else.

Alternative methods

Some gamers may also prefer just making their characters run in a circle. This method is faster than the AFK trick but requires more effort from the player (or a rubber band to make the protagonist continue moving around).

You can only have one Pocket Monster out in the Let's Go! feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thus, trying to evolve everything one-by-one will take some effort. It is also worth mentioning that all of the final evolutions are available through Tera Raids:

Pawmot: 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids

5-star and 6-star Tera Raids Brambleghast: 5-star Tera Raids

5-star Tera Raids Rabsca: 4-star Tera Raids

Hence, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can rely on Tera Raids in case walking 1,000 steps takes too long or is too strenuous.

Poll : Do you find the 1,000 step evolutions to be a lame way to evolve Pokemon? Yes No 0 votes