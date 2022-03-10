×
What comes with the Pokemon TCG's Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box?

The Hisuian starters, as well as Dialga and Palkia's Origin Formes, will be included in Astral Radiance (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
Modified Mar 10, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Pokemon TCG's official website recently announced the release of a new card set known as Astral Radiance, thereby expanding the Sword and Shield line.

Set for release on May 27, 2022, the Astral Radiance set promises to release new V, VSTAR, and VMAX cards. Hisuian variants will also be printed for the first time in the TCG.

Many of these cards' subjects were popularized in the popular Nintendo Switch title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Like many set releases, Astral Radiance will also have an Elite Trainer Box. The box includes a ton of materials to get players up to speed on crafting new decks or supplementing their own.

The Elite Trainer Box is currently available for pre-order on the franchise's official websites. It comes with plenty of cards and bonus materials to commemorate the release of the Astral Radiance set.

The Hisui region is the focus of the upcoming set, and this can be seen in the Elite Trainer Box. The Dark-type Legendary Darkrai holds a significant place in the box's theme. It is a part of the box's design and is featured in the bonus materials.

List of things included in Pokemon TCG's Elite Trainer Box

The Elite Trainer Box design featuring Darkrai (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Below, players can find the full list of materials included in Astral Radiance's Elite Trainer Box:

  • 10 Astral Radiance booster packs (Each pack contains 10 cards and either a single basic energy card or a VSTAR marker)
  • 65 card sleeves featuring Darkrai
  • 45 energy cards of assorted types
  • A player's guide to the Astral Radiance expansion set
  • A TCG rulebook
  • Six damage counter dice made of metal
  • A metallic Darkrai coin
  • Two acrylic condition markers
  • One acrylic VSTAR marker
  • The trainer box itself, complete with four dividers for cards and materials
  • A code card for the upcoming title Pokemon TCG Live (This code will likely operate like the original digital TCG's codes, providing players with their real-world cards in-game)

With standard shipping rates, the Elite Trainer Box is set to be released alongside the Astral Radiance set on May 27. It will take approximately 5-9 business days for delivery.

This is likely one of the final expansion releases before the TCG focuses on the franchise's upcoming ninth generation.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
